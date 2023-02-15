Giants void Sterling Shepard’s contract, but return to NY isn’t out of question

For now, Sterling Shepard is a free agent after the Giants voided his contract on Wednesday. The move was something that had been in the works since he agreed to less money last season and the new deal included an automatic void three days after the Super Bowl, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported.

The Giants will carry a $4.3 million dead money charge next season for Shepard, the report stated. It’s also believed that there won’t be too many suitors for the receiver, who is coming off a season-ending ACL tear that he suffered in Week 3.

While the Giants and Shepard are parting ways for now, don’t be surprised to see the two sides come back to one another once he is fully recovered from the ACL injury. Shepard and Giants general manager Joe Schoen have both talked about their desires for Shepard to remain with Big Blue and the value that he has to the organization.

“Love Shep. He’s awesome; juice guy all the time,” Schoen said during his end-of-the-year press conference. “He’s one of my favorites here. We’ll continue to monitor his rehab, coming off the ACL. He had the Achilles before. He’s been a tremendous resource around here for us. He’s a guy that we’ll talk about as well at the end of the week and continue to communicate with the training staff, (senior vice president, medical services/head athletic trainer) Ronnie Barnes and those guys, on where he is from that standpoint, when he’ll be healthy enough to play. Again, that’s something we may or may not entertain. “

Receivers were one thing the Giants desperately needed last season as the unit took a big hit from injuries. Shepard was viewed as one of the team’s top receivers before his injury.

He remained around the team during the season and told the New York Post that he “very badly” wanted to be back with the Giants.

“This is my second home,’’ Shepard said. “I’ve never lived anywhere else in my life, never been a part of another program.’’

In his seven seasons with the Giants Shepard has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 TDs.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY Sports