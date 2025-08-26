Cutlets off the menu: Giants waive Tommy DeVito

Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) controls the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants officially took chicken cutlets off the menu on Tuesday when they waived fan-favorite quarterback Tommy DeVito after two seasons with the team.

DeVito was the only quarterback holdover from last year’s roster, which dealt with an endless quarterback carousel that circled from Daniel Jones to Drew Lock, to DeVito, to Tim Boyle.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native became a cult hero in 2023 when he went 3-3 as a starter with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. That included a Week 14 victory over the Green Bay Packers, in which he won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after completing 17-of-21 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown.

He took full advantage of his quick rise to fame, leaning on his Italian roots with his pinched-hand celebration and an endorsement deal with a New Jersey-based tomato sauce company.

In three appearances last season, he completed 70.5% of his passes for 257 yards.

He made one last push to stay on the roster in Thursday’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, completing 17-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. But a crowded quarterback room ultimately pushed the Syracuse and Illinois product off the 53-man roster.

The Giants have completely revamped their quarterback room in 2025, signing 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson as a one-year bridge starter. Jameis Winston was initially signed to be his backup, but rookie Jaxson Dart — taken No. 25 overall at the draft — made a strong push to open the season as Wilson’s main backup thanks to an exceptional showing in the preseason.

Carrying four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster would have been an unprecedented and ultimately foolhardy move for the Giants, who could still bring DeVito back to their practice squad if another team does not pick him up.

