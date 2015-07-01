Giants’ Weatherford sees offense improving in 2015

When the Giants open training camp on July 30, one can expect a more laid back atmosphere around the offense …

New York Giants punter Steve Weatherford looks on during the second day of minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, June 17, 2015. Photo Credit: Michael Tulipan

When the Giants open training camp on July 30, one can expect a more laid back atmosphere around the offense as it settles into its second season under offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.

No longer tasked with learning an entirely new system, the notoriously streaky offense could carry the team to its first postseason birth since winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

Giants punter Steve Weatherford is looking forward to seeing the offense progress in year two under McAdoo, after it finished 10th overall in total yards last season.

“I think we’re doing great, having a year of experience,” Weatherford told amNewYork on Friday at a Friskies Pull ‘n Play event promoting adoption of shelter cats. “We did good in free agency getting Shane Vereen, who’s a great third-down back with 11 catches in the Super Bowl.

“I think we’ve got the greatest wide receiver tandem in the NFL.”

Odell Beckham Jr. remains the focal point of the offense, but whether the Giants’ passing attack ascends to the top of the league will largely depend on the production from Victor Cruz.

Cruz, 28, is recovering from a torn patellar tendon but expects to be ready for the Giants regular season opener in Dallas against the Cowboys.

A healthy Cruz should have no problem putting together a strong comeback season catching passes out of the slot from Eli Manning, as long as the offensive line provides a clean pocket. The group already suffered a setback this offseason when left tackle Will Beatty tore his pectoral muscle. The injury forces first-round pick Ereck Flowers to take Beatty’s place in his first NFL season.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in our offensive line coach Pat Flaherty,” Weatherford said. “He does a great job getting those guys ready.”