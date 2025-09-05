The Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic: Fairways, philanthropy, and a castle fit for legends

Monday, August 18, 2025 felt like the Hamptons borrowed a halo and drove it to Long Island. The Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic & Gala returned with a swing so confident it bordered on orchestral—sunlight on the luscious greens at Pine Hollow Country Club, laughter traveling like a well-hit drive, and Drink Subourbon (a delightful canned bourbon cocktail) in hand as the perfect pairing for a day that tasted like late summer and good intentions. By nightfall, we traded cleats for couture and ascended to Oheka Castle, a fairytale in stone, dazzling and decadent—truly everything a girl could dream of, with just enough edge to keep the pulse racing.

This is not merely a social calendar trophy. It is a love letter to courage, signed in bold ink by Rich “Big Daddy” Salgado and co-visionary Anzhelika Steen Olsen. Salgado’s legendary rolodex and larger-than-life heart set the stage; Olsen’s brilliance sharpens the mission. She is that rare modern archetype—beauty with ballast—owner of SHER, strategist, and philanthropist who puts her mind and power exactly where they matter. Together, they have transformed the Classic into a cultural engine that moves people toward service with style.

Daylight belonged to the game. A noon shotgun sent champions, actors, journalists, and sports titans down the fairways with that unrepeatable alchemy: competition softened by camaraderie, remembrance buoyed by joy. The cart banter bordered on poetic; the swings ranged from surgical to swaggering. It might have been the sunshine or the seltzers, yet the course felt conspicuously charmed.

Nightfall belonged to legacy. Oheka lit up like a jewel box as the red carpet folded into cocktails and then into an elegant gala that managed to feel both intimate and cinematic. Jillian Cardarelli gave the room a country-gold shimmer, while Christopher Macchio—“America’s Tenor”—poured a ribbon of aria through the chandeliers. A live auction raised paddles and pulses in equal measure. The guest list delivered genuine star wattage—Michael Strahan, Benjamin Bratt, Todd Piro, Sal Paolantonio, Bryan Trottier, Hisham Tawfiq, Bernard Hopkins, Andrea Canning, Bill Daly, Justin Tuck, Adam Schefter, and many more—yet the evening’s most luminous presence was the cause itself.

Tunnel to Towers is the beating heart beneath the sparkle. Founded to honor FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, the foundation builds mortgage-free homes, supports catastrophically injured service members, and stands sentinel for Gold Star families. The mission has weight. It grounds the glamour in something unshakable—a promise kept to those who run toward danger when the rest of us run away. The program’s impact was woven into the night with the precision of a great tailor; stories landed softly and then stayed with you like a song.

Sponsors showed up with the authority of institutions that understand the difference between logo placement and legacy—David Yurman, Delta Air Lines, Nike, Empire Auto Group, Samuel Adams, Arizona Iced Tea—each adding a facet to an already brilliant evening. The hospitality felt effortless, the choreography invisible, the intention unmistakable.

Rich Salgado said it best: “We’re here to honor sacrifice, show up for our heroes, and inspire the next generation to lead with heart. With the expanded vision that Anzhelika helped bring to life and the unwavering dedication of Frank Siller and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, we’re creating something bigger than a two-day event. We’re creating a legacy.” That legacy was palpable—from the first tee to the last toast.

Some galas impress. This one moves. The Classic threaded sport, spectacle, and service into a single elegant line. It felt like the best version of New York’s summer: generous, glamorous, and gloriously on purpose.

