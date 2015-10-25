Gov. Andrew Cuomo places bet with Missouri counterpart over World Series

Cuomo bet a hat from the Baseball Hall of Fame and food from around New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon have officially thrown down their gauntlets.

The leaders of both states announced a bet Sunday over the World Series between the Mets and the Kansas City Royals. The losing governor will wear the other team’s jersey to work for a full day and send a congratulatory prize.

If the Mets win, Nixon will send Cuomo items including a commemorative jersey from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and ribs from the city’s famous Gates BBQ.

If the Royals win, Cuomo will send Nixon a hat from the Baseball Hall of Fame and food items from around the state, including bagels from Jrs Bagel Factory in Queens.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will announce his bet with Kansas City Mayor Sly James soon.

Queens DA Richard Brown also entered a food wager with his Kansas City counterpart Jean Peters Baker. If the Mets lose, she will eat the iconic Mama’s Special, hero from Mama’s of Corona. If the Mets win, he will be chowing down on ribs from Gates BBQ.