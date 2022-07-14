Grab $1,500 risk-free bet with Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Quantcast
By Russ Joy
The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code is going big for Thursday’s slate of MLB action. Instead of taking a chance on betting, grab the largest risk-free bet on the market. 

New players who take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will be eligible for a $1,500 risk-free bet. Any loss on this first wager will trigger an immediate refund in the form of a free bet. Additionally, there are over 30 ods boosts o the board for all bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook

STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNY15
SIGNUP BONUS$1,500
RISK-FREE BETBET NOW

There are plenty of options on the board for new players tonight. The MLB season is rolling along with another jam-packed slate. Meanwhile, the NBA Summer League is drawing attention as well. 

Caesars Sportsbook is a top-notch option for bettors. Aside from enticing promos like this one, they have an easy-to-use app with competitive odds on everything from MLB to UFC.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will provide new players with a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on MLB, The Open Championship, NBA Summer League, tennis, soccer, UFC, and more. Click here and input promo code AMNY15 to get started.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code’s $1,500 Risk-Free Offer

Risk-free bets are fairly common at most sportsbooks. The difference with this Caesars Sportsbook promo code is that it goes all the way up to $1,500. Most other sportsbooks offer new-user promos that fall anywhere in the range of $100 to $1,000. Obviously, this offer leaves the others in the dust.

Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a free bet in the amount lost. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager in the form of a free bet. This is a sure-fire way for bettors to grab a second chance at Caesars Sportsbook.

Redeeming This Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Players can redeem this Caesars Sportsbook promo code in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Players must be physically present in one of these steps to grab this risk-free bet.

Follow these steps to claim this offer:

  • Click here and input promo code AMNY15.
  • After being redirected to a landing page, create an account by inputting basic identifying information.
  • Using any of the secure and convenient banking methods, make an initial deposit.
  • Download the Caesars Sportsbook app using the App Store or Google Play Store.
  • Place a $1,500 risk-free bet on any available market this weekend.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

In addition to this $1,500 risk-free bet, players can grab these boosts and bonuses at Caesars Sportsbook:

  • Aaron Judge, Adolis Garcia & Kyle Tucker Each Hit HR: +6000
  • No Run in 1st Inning of Braves @ Nationals, Reds @ Yankees & Dodgers @ Cardinals: +650
  • Reds Win & Luis Castillo Over 5.5 Strikeouts: +250
  • Giancarlo Stanton & DJ LeMahieu Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +500
  • No Run In 1st Inning of Mariners @ Rangers, Mets @ Cubs & Astros @ Angels: +525
  • Francisco Lindor, Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras & Brandon Nimmo Each Record Hit: +300
  • Jose Altuve & Shohei Ohtani Each Hit HR: +2300

Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY15 will provide new players with a $1,500 risk-free bet to use on MLB, The Open Championship, NBA Summer League, tennis, soccer, UFC, and more. Click here and input promo code AMNY15 to get started.

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

