Mets

Griffin Canning injury: Mets place SP on 60-day IL

Griffin Canning Mets
Jun 26, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Griffin Canning (46) pitches in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have placed starting pitcher Griffin Canning on the 60-day injured list on Friday, less than 24 hours after suffering a ruptured Achilles during his start against the Atlanta Braves. 

Blade Tidwell was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take his spot on the roster. 

The veteran right-hander was enjoying one of his finest seasons in the majors after signing with New York in free agency. He had a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts after posting a mark well over five last season with the Los Angeles Angels. 

His absence is another major hit to an already thin Mets starting rotation. Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill are currently sidelined due to injury, while Sean Manaea is expected to make his season debut in a week and a half after suffering an oblique injury during spring training.

Frankie Montas, who dealt with a lat issue that surfaced on the first day of spring training after signing a two-year, $34 million deal with New York, made his season debut on Tuesday against the Braves.

