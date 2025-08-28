Gustav Berggren finally available for Red Bulls after long Visa process

After signing with the New York Red Bulls on July 23, veteran Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren was initially told that obtaining his P-1 Visa, which would allow him to join his new team, would only take a few days.

It took a month.

“It was very hard for me,” Berggren said on Thursday. “I just tried to stay in shape, watch the team, and try to focus on the things that I can affect, which is my physique and my football. So I was training hard most of the day and just waiting.”

The waiting finally ended on Aug. 21 when all of his paperwork went through, but the acclimation period of getting used to life with his new teammates in a new country meant he was not ready for New York’s 1-0 loss on Sunday down in Charlotte.

After a few days of individual training, the 27-year-old has participated in each of the Red Bulls’ last three team training sessions. It is not enough to get him in the starting lineup for Saturday’s match against the Columbus Crew at Sports Illustrated Stadium, but he is under consideration for making the bench, and potentially making his MLS debut.

Once he does get into the lineup, he is expected to stay for the long haul. Berggren has developed into a staunch holding midfielder who won a league title and garnered team MVP honors during a three-year spell at Poland’s RKS Raków. In 105 appearances, he tallied five goals with seven assists.

“He is directly coaching his teammates in our [training],” head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “He’s very smart on the field and from the tactical side. He’s able to make the last step in our forward defending and is very aggressive… he’s not dropping back or looking to shift in some moments. He’s very aggressive.

“He has confidence with the ball, especially in small spaces to turn, play forward, to play through the center… We are very happy that we can start our work together.”

It is imperative that Berggren hits the ground running in New York. The Red Bulls are on the very fringe of the Eastern Conference playoff picture in the ninth and final postseason spot with seven matches left to play. However, they are tied with 10th-place Chicago on 39 points, with the Fire having a game in hand.

“This is a crucial stage of the season,” Berggren, who said he’s been watching MLS for a year, said. “I will try to bring a lot of energy on the pitch, get to know my teammates, and do my best for us to make the playoffs, and from there, anything can happen.”

