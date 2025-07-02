Gustav Berggren, Red Bulls agree to deal: Sources

Gustav Berggren and the New York Red Bulls have agreed to a deal that will bring the Swedish midfielder to Major League Soccer, multiple sources have confirmed with amNewYork on Wednesday.

The deal is believed to be worth roughly $2.1 million.

Daniel Kristoffersson of Swedish newspaper Sportbladet first reported of an agreement between the two parties.

Berggren, 27, had spent the past three seasons with Polish side RKS Raków, where he won a league title campaign in 2022-23. It was the second straight year that he came away with a league trophy, doing so the year before with Häcken in Sweden.

He started each of the 32 league games he appeared in during the 2024-25 season with Raków, posting two goals and five assists. It was the most single-season goal contributions he has had in his career.

Last year, he made six appearances (five starts) in the UEFA Europa League, the No. 2 continental club competition in Europe.

He becomes an immediate replacement in New York’s midfield for Felipe Carballo, who returned to his parent club, Gremio of Brazil’s Serie A, after his loan deal expired on June 30.

Having made an appearance with the Swedish national team in 2020, he also reunites with his compatriot and star Red Bulls playmaker Emil Forsberg, who is in his second year in MLS after making the jump from RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. The veteran will undoubtedly help Berggren adjust to life in the United States.

The Red Bulls do not appear to be done in their pursuit of European talent. A source indicated to amNewYork earlier this week that New York is in talks with German international and RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who also played for Chelsea and Tottenham in England.

