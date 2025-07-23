Red Bulls officially sign Gustav Berggren to 3.5-year deal

The New York Red Bulls and Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren have officially announced that they have agreed to a 3.5-year deal through the 2028 season with an option for 2029, the team announced Wednesday.

The 27-year-old had initially agreed to terms earlier this month, a source informed amNewYork.

His arrival bolsters New York’s midfield after returning Felipe Carballo to his parent club, Gremio, in Brazil at the end of June after his year-long loan expired.

“We are excited to add a player like Gustav to our roster,” Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “He is someone who will bring quality, leadership, and a winning mentality to our team, and we are happy to have him join the club.”

Berggren comes to the Red Bulls via Poland’s RKS Raków, with whom he spent the last three seasons. He won a league title in 2022-23, the club’s first-ever Ekstraklasa. It was the second straight year that he came away with a league trophy, doing so the year prior with Häcken in Sweden.

He recorded two goals and five assists in 2024-25, starting each of the 32 league games he appeared in. It was the most single-season goal contributions he has had in his career.

In 105 appearances with Rakow, he recorded five goals and seven assists while garnering team MVP honors in 2024.

During the 2023-24 campaign, he made six appearances (five starts) in the UEFA Europa League, the No. 2 continental club competition in Europe.

“Gustav possesses the abilities that we want in our central midfielders, and we are pleased to have him on our team,” Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz said. “He will be a great asset to our midfield, and we are looking forward to having the opportunity to work with him.”

