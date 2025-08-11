Gustav Berggren still waiting on visa to make Red Bulls debut

The New York Red Bulls are still waiting for new signing Gustav Berggren’s P-1 visa to go through, which would allow him to join the team and ultimately make his MLS debut.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder officially signed with the club on July 23, though an agreement had been in place for weeks before that. Yet there has been little known progress about him actually suiting up with his new team.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells amNewYork that there are no holdups in the visa process, and that some approvals simply take longer than others. As of Monday, though, there is no estimated timetable for when the issue will be resolved.

That, of course, provides little consolation for the Red Bulls, who watched LAFC officially sign Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-min on Wednesday. He then made his debut for the Western Conference side on Sunday night.

Berggren is with New York on a 3.5-year deal that includes an option for the 2029 season. He was seen as Felipe Carballo’s replacement in the midfield after the Red Bulls returned the Uruguayan back to his parent club, Gremio in Brazil, upon his loan’s expiration on June 30.

The Swede was signed from Poland’s RKS Raków, with whom he spent the last three seasons. He won a league title with them in 2022-23 and team MVP honors in 2024. Across 105 appearances, he tallied five goals with seven assists.

While the Red Bulls await his official arrival, they also remain in talks with former German international and Red Bull Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The MLS transfer window closes on Aug. 21.

For more on Gustav Berggren and RBNY, visit AMNY.com