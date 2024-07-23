Jets’ Haason Reddick not reporting to ’24 training camp, holdout for new contract continues

Apr 4, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Jets linebacker Haason Reddick sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Star edge rusher Haason Reddick has not reported to the start of the New York Jets’ training camp Tuesday, according to multiple reports, as he continues to wait for a new contract.

The 29-year-old was one of the Jets’ headlining acquisitions this offseason, coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-rounder.

Reddick has made his desire for a new contract known, which prompted a trade from Philadelphia. He has been one of the NFL’s biggest bargains at his position as he is owed $14.5 million next season before becoming a free agent. His 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons ran only behind T.J. Watt (62), Myles Garrett (58), and Trey Hendrickson (53).

Having already skipped OTAs and forfeited $250,000 last month, Reddick now faces a fine of $50,000 for each day of minicamp that he misses.

His holdout should be met with some form of urgency from Joe Douglas and the rest of Gang Green’s management. Not only did they part with a significant piece of draft capital thinking that Reddick was content on playing under his current deal in 2024, but they also parted ways with Bryce Huff, who signed with the Eagles, and traded John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos.

In his absence, Will McDonald IV and Michael Clemons would be options to get first-team snaps during training camp.

For more on Haason Reddick and the Jets, visit AMNY.com