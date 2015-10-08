Here are three players worth starting and sitting as we enter Week 5

STARTTodd Gurley (RB, Rams)Now that he’s finally healthy, Gurley should be a weekly starter. Eli Manning (QB, Giants)None of the …

Todd Gurley (RB, Rams)

Now that he’s finally healthy, Gurley should be a weekly starter.

Eli Manning (QB, Giants)

None of the 49ers’ CBs will be able to slow down Odell Beckham Jr., which bodes well for Manning.

Allen Hurns

(WR, Jaguars)

He’s proved capable of exploiting a good matchup, and he gets another one against the Buccaneers this week.

SITC.J. Anderson

(RB, Broncos)

He may have been a first rounder before the season, but Anderson is benchable until he proves his worth.

Andy Dalton

(QB, Bengals)

Dalton shockingly has been a top-five QB thus far, but the Seahawks defense provides good reason to put him back on the bench.

Golden Tate

(WR, Lions)

There simply aren’t enough scoring opportunities for Tate in a struggling Lions pass offense.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.