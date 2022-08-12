Here is how to bet Jets-Eagles preseason opener

The New York Jets will begin their preseason schedule on Friday night, when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. We’ve compiled a guide for how to bet Jets-Eagles ahead of this preseason game.

Below you will find the best sports betting promos and bonuses as part of our guide for how to bet Jets-Eagles.

Caesars Sportsbook STATES: NY, IL, NJ, VA, WV, TN, LA, AZ, CO, IN, MI, IA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY15 SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

RISK-FREE BET BET NOW

How to Bet Jets-Eagles Preseason Opener

Bettors interested in NY online sports betting, as well as those outside of the Empire State, can get in on the NFL Preseason action with legal online sportsbooks. We’ve identified five new user promos that are worthy of your consideration. Each promo brings unique value to the table, so be sure to read over each promo and choose the best promo(s) for you.

Caesars Sportsbook’s Enormous $1,500 Risk-Free Bet

If you want to throw down a sizable bet on Jets-Eagles, there is no better sportsbook to get in on the action with than Caesars Sportsbook. Bettors who register for an account will get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,500.

That means if you wager $1,450 on the Jets to win the game, but the Eagles prevail, you’ll get a $1,450 free bet to use on another game. That’s essentially a second chance to earn your first win.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNY15 for a $1,500 risk-free bet.

Barstool Sportsbooks Offers $1k Risk-Free Bet

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE BET NOW

One of the sportsbooks that has seen a meteoric rise over the past year is Barstool Sportsbook. Bettors who register for an account will get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 to begin betting. This risk-free bet can be used on any sports league, game, team, or prop bet.

You could wager $700 on the Jets and Eagles to go over 35.5 total points in Friday night’s game at -113 odds. If the teams combine fore 36+ points, you’d earn a profit of just over $619. If the teams score 35 points or less, you would get a $700 refund in sportsbook bonus cash to use on another sports game.

Click here and enter Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

$50 Free Bet and $1,000 Deposit Bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,050

FREE BONUS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has a pair of offers that new users can take advantage of. This is a great thing for new users, as one element is for the player’s first bet, while the other can have longer-term benefits. The initial part of DraftKings’ new user promo is a $50 free bet. Players can use this site credit bet on any game or player prop, including tonight’s game between the Jets and Eagles.

The second benefit of this new user promo is a deposit bonus. This matches a player’s first deposit at a 20% rate up to $1,000. That means if a player deposits $5,000 or more, DraftKings will credit their account with $1,000 in site credit. Keep in mind, that even a $100 deposit would earn a nice $20 site credit bonus.

Click here to get a $50 free bet plus a deposit bonus of up to $1,000 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s $1,000 No Sweat First Bet and More

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 No Sweat First Bet!

ALL SPORTS! BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is easily one of the most recognizable names in the legal online sports betting industry. Players who sign up for this app will get to experience perhaps the sleekest app of any on this list. Plus, FanDuel offers in-app promos, odds boosts, and more to keep players coming back beyond their first wager.

Players who register for an account will get a no sweat first bet of up to $1,000. This provides insurance on a bettor’s first wager, refunding their account in site credit if the first cash wager loses. That means you could bet $200 on the Eagles to win the game, but if the Jets win, you won’t be totally out of luck. You could use the $200 site credit refund on another game.

Click here for a $1,000 no sweat first bet from FanDuel Sportsbook. Bettors in Colorado can get a $250 deposit match when they click here. Players in Indiana can pick up an instant $150 bonus by clicking here. Any bettor in Virginia can get a risk-free bet of up to $250 when they click here.

Get Five $100 Risk-Free Bets from PointsBet

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS 5 $100 Bets

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet has one of the most interesting offers on this list. Instead of giving new players one sizable risk-free bet to use on a single game, PointsBet has five risk-free bets to offer over the bettor’s first five days as a customer.

That means a player could wager up to $100 on Jets-Eagles and get back site credit if the bet loses. They’d then have a $100 risk-free bet to use on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. PointsBet also brings a feature to the table that no other app does: PointsBetting. This feature gives players the chance to win big if their bet wins big..

Click here and use promo code AMNYXL500 to secure five $100 risk-free bets from PointsBet.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.