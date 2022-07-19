Here’s how to bet the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium at 8:00PM ET tonight with FOX carrying the coverage. Aside from the addition of a truncated home run derby to decide a potential tie game after nine innings, the game will retain the same exhibition makeup it has enjoyed since 2017. However, despite the result of the game itself not possessing bigger implications, bettors will still be lining up to wager upon tonight’s Midsummer Classic.

Therefore, we compiled what we see as the best way to bet on tonight’s 92nd MLB All-Star Game.

How to bet the MLB All-Star Game

Currently, the National League stands as a short -115 favorite over the American League, which comes in at -105 in the final hours leading up to first pitch.

Quality starts

The American League has rattled off eight straight All-Star Game victories, owning a 20-3-1 record in the last 24 meetings. And a glance at the starting lineups for tonight’s contest may give the impression that the American League has the advantage once again.

After all, the AL will start six batters with averages better than .270 and the same number with at least 19 home runs. By comparison, the National League’s starting lineup does not have a single player with greater than 20 home runs and just three who are hitting over .270. Yet, we still believe the far stronger argument to win lies with the NL.

Clayton Kershaw will get the ball first for the National League, a guy who is certainly capable of neutralizing that potent AL starting lineup. Kershaw will be pitching at home where he has taken the mound 199 times before and owns a career 2.20 ERA. The southpaw has been even tougher at home this season, boasting a 2.05 ERA.

National League manager Brian Snitker could elect to send Sandy Alcantara out after Kershaw, a guy who leads the NL in ERA and quality starts. Those two arms could conceivably keep the American League starting bats quiet until AL manager Dusty Baker begins using his reserves.

A late-game shift

At that point, the lineup edge feels like it should shift in the National League’s favor. Of course, there are countless stars on both rosters, but it’s the NL which can brag the likes of Freddie Freeman, Pete Alonso, Austin Riley, Kyle Schwarber, and Juan Soto off the bench.

We mentioned Kershaw’s obvious familiarity with the Dodger Stadium mound, but that comfort advantage extends well beyond the left-hander for the National League. In fact, the NL roster contains no fewer than eight players who have played or currently play for the Dodgers. Recent low-scoring All-Star Games and the posted total on this one suggest it could be a tight, low-scoring affair. Thus, having players that know the ins and outs of the park could be the difference.

Along that same vein, the National League also plays as the home team tonight, obviously meaning that it will bat last. That edge, coupled with the new post-ninth inning format, help boost the edge we see for the NL. After all, if the game becomes the 14th to be tied after nine innings, it will now go to a predetermined three-man home run derby.

The National League will send three players from last night’s contest out there (Schwarber, Alonso, and Ronald Acuna Jr.), compared to just one for the American League (Julio Rodriguez).

Albert Pujols was the only player on either roster that was even born when Dodger Stadium last hosted the All-Star Game.

It was scheduled to host the event in 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19. With such a strong presence of current and former Dodgers on the National League roster, it seems logical that there will also be an increased motivation for the NL to show well individually and as a team tonight, rewarding the local fans for their 40+ years of patience.

MLB All-Star Game prediction

This setup should help the National League end the AL’s latest All-Star Game winning streak and close the all-time ASG record to 46-44-2 in favor of the AL.

Our Pick: National League -115 (DraftKings)

