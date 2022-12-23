Here’s how to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio, claim bonus

New players can hit the ground running with DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio. All it takes is an early sign-up to unlock bonus cash before January 1, 2023. Here’s a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Ohio sports betting is set to go live on New Year’s Day. However, anyone who signs up in December with DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio will collect $200 in bonus bets.

There is nothing else to this offer. New users only need to pre-register in December to cash in on this offer. There is about one week until Ohio sports betting gets the green light, so time is running out on this offer with the DK Ohio app.

The first official day of sports betting in the Buckeye State will be all about football. There is a full Sunday of NFL action on tap for New Year’s Day, including Browns-Commanders. This will be the first time that football bettors can place wagers on the NFL with DraftKings Ohio.

DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio: How to Sign Up

First things first, let’s take a look at how new players can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio. Remember, while you can’t start placing bets yet, you can start stacking up bonus bets for January 1, 2023. Here is exactly what new users need to do to redeem this offer:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a pre-registration landing page.

to automatically redirect to a pre-registration landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to create an account.

Win $200 in bonus cash that will be available on New Year’s Day.

We also recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. The intuitive design makes it easy for new and experienced bettors alike to hit the ground running.

Get $200 in Early Bonuses With DraftKings Sportsbook in Ohio

This DraftKings Sportsbook bonus is a straightforward offer. Instead of signing up and depositing their own cash, new players can get started with up to $200 in house money.

It’s important to note that bettors will receive eight $25 bonus bets. New users can use these bonus bets on a wide variety of markets, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, and more.

With that said, we expect new players on DraftKings Sportsbook to go all-in on the NFL during the first few days of Ohio sports betting. The Browns are playing the Commanders on New Year’s Day while the Bengals will meet the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Ohio Sports Betting Launches in 2023

Ohio sports betting has been a long time coming, but it’s finally almost here. While that’s good news overall, it also means that the clock is ticking on this pre-registration bonus. It’s important to highlight the fact that this pre-launch bonus is a standalone offer. In other words, players who sign up in December will still be able to grab another promotion on launch day. In effect, you can double up on bonuses by signing up early.

