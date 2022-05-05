Here’s the best Kentucky Derby betting promos

Horse racing’s Triple Crown gets underway this Saturday, which means plenty of bettors across the United States will be looking for the best Kentucky Derby betting promos. Notably, a state without fully-launched legal online sports betting may still permit betting on horse racing. This means plenty of prospective bettors around country will be able to wager on one of the most highly-anticipated events in all of sports.

TVG Sportsbook BET ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY! GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $200

RISK-FREE BET NOW

With so many eyes — and so many dollars — expected on the race, let’s dive into the best Kentucky Derby betting promos.

Best Kentucky Derby betting promos

Those looking to download an online horse racing betting app can begin and end their search with TVG. Not only does TVG offer the best Kentucky Derby betting promo with a $200 risk-free first bet, it’s one of a select few that provides odds on the race.

TVG, which is a sister brand of the popular FanDuel Sportsbook app, is easy-to-use, possesses a sharp, yet simple interface and provides a full list of betting markets for daily horse races.

An industry-leader, the app has unleashed a risk-free wager ahead of this year’s event, providing bettors with a significant security blanket.

Like risk-free first bets offered by popular sportsbook apps, bettors can sign up, deposit and wager on the Kentucky Derby. They can select a single-outcome bet such as the winner of the race or try other betting markets such as exactas and trifectas. If the wager wins, then bettors walk away with the agreed upon cash payout. If, however, the bet doesn’t win, the TVG app will refund the loss with a site credit bonus. This refund can then be played on an upcoming race.

How to get the best Kentucky Derby betting promos

Again, when it comes to assessing the best betting option ahead of the race, the conversation starts and stops with TVG. With a simple and straightforward process, it takes just a moment to get started. Those who are interested in obtaining its Kentucky Derby betting promo can just follow these simple steps:

Click here to begin the registration process.

to begin the registration process. Complete all required registration information (full name, address, etc.).

Be sure to place a first deposit of at least $10 to activate the risk-free bet. First real-money bets ranging between $10 and $200 will qualify for the wager insurance.

Place a wager on the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Collect cash on a win. Collect a site credit refund on a loss.

Eligible states

As noted above, a state doesn’t need to have fully-operational legal online sports betting to offer Kentucky Derby action. So while states such as Pennsylvania and New York, which already have legal sports betting, will be able to wager on the event, so will states such as Ohio (which plans to launch later this year). Here’s the full list: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to register for the best Kentucky Derby betting promos with the TVG app and grab a $200 risk-free first bet.