Here’s the top Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 7

The best Caesars Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 7 action today unlocks the biggest risk-free first bet on the market in addition to dozens of odds boosts and profit boosts.

With Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF, new players can sign up, deposit, and bet on NFL Week 7 Sunday action with a $5,000 risk-free bet, handfuls of odds boosts on each game, and other specials that enhance payouts and help limit the damage of losses.

In short, using the top Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives access to what is one of the best NFL Week 7 promos available to legal sports bettors. This bonus code is available for use in a number of states, including New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Michigan, and more.

Use that state based links located at the top and bottom of this article. Doing so will automatically populate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF, which delivers the best NFL bonuses today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for NFL Week 7

If you’ve been taking in NFL action this season, chances are that you’re seeing advertisements for the Caesars Sportsbook app. Following a rebrand from William Hill late last summer, a strong advertising campaign and a number of aggressive betting specials have helped vault the brand into the conversation as the best overall sportsbook app.

The headline offer is unquestionably a $5,000 risk-free first bet, one that gives 5x the ceiling of what’s offered by rival apps. New players can jump in and deposit/bet anywhere between $10-$5,000.

Beyond the risk-free bet offer, Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF also gives access to dozens of odds boosts and other creative bonuses.

NFL Odds Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Currently, there are over 59 odds boosts available for Sunday action, including 43 NFL boosts. Some notable options include:

Giants to win and Devontae Booker TD (boosted to +375)

Sam Darnold over 249.5 passing yards and over 2.5 passing touchdowns (+375)

Chuba Hubbard and Daniel Jones both to score TDs (+1100)

Devante Adams and Randall Cobb each to score a TD (+650)

Mark Andrews TD and over 60.5 receiving yards (+300)

Check out player and game prop odds boosts such as these on every single Week 7 matchup.

Next, be sure to grab the 100% profit boost on any NFL game. Odds must be -200 or better with max wagers of up to $100. For instance, let’s say you bet $100 on a team at +110 odds. Typically, the bet would pay a $110 profit. Now, it will pay out $220.

Finally, other offers include:

First Half Feast: Earn free bets when your team scores in the first half

Risk-free same-game parlay: Get up to $25 back if your NFL same-game parlay doesn’t hit

Bet the Board: Bet $100+ on at least seven NFL games. Get seven bets right and get a $1,000 bonus in free bets

How to Sign Up

The links listed above and below should automatically populate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF. If for some reason the code doesn’t automatically appear, simply input it to ensure the best bonuses for NFL Week 7.

Following the registration process, make a first deposit of at least $10 to bet risk-free. Bettors can deposit and wager all the way up $5,000 without risk. Make sure this wager is your first real-money bet.

Then, place subsequent bets using Caesars Sportsbook standard odds, boosted odds, and other betting specials.

Use that state based links above or below. Doing so will automatically populate Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYRF, which delivers the best NFL bonuses today.