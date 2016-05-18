Hideki Matsui, former Yankee, to host baseball clinic in Brooklyn

Hideki Matsui will be back in New York for a day.The former Yankees outfielder and 2009 World Series MVP will …

The former Yankees outfielder and 2009 World Series MVP will host a baseball clinic for 30 children this Sunday in Brooklyn.

Matsui will teach the children — all of whom are aged 10 to 12, participate in local youth baseball leagues and were chosen based on academic achievement and community involvement — as part of his Matsui 55 Foundation, which has hosted clinics in New York, Japan and Los Angeles.

Matsui, nicknamed “Godzilla” for his power at the plate, retired from baseball in December 2012. He had a .282 batting average, .360 on-base percentage, 175 home runs and .822 OPS in 10 MLB seasons. He hit .292 with 140 homers in seven years with the Yankees.

Matsui was an All-Star in each of his first two years stateside after a 10-year career as one of Japan’s all-time greats with 332 home runs for the Yomiuri Giants. He cemented his place in Yankees lore when he hit .615 (8-for-13) with three home runs and eight RBIs in the 2009 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Six of those RBIs came in the series-clincing Game 6.