Devils pick up Curtis Lazar in trade with Canucks

The New Jersey Devils added some depth on Friday hours ahead of the NHL trade deadline by trading for forward Curtis Lazar. The Devils sent a fourth-round pick in 2024 to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for the forward.

Lazar was recently activated off injured reserve, but was a healthy scratch on Thursday night. He had missed the last six straight games for the Canucks.

Things hadn’t gone nearly as well for Lazar as he had hoped for in Vancouver, where he signed a three-year deal last summer. Injuries have impacted his ability to contribute this season and he has just three goals and two assists in 45 games this year.

He has notably won 51.9% of his faceoffs this year.

The addition of Lazar in the Garden State gives the Devils added depth after some of it had to be dealt away during the acquisition of Timo Meier. The 28-year-old could fill a spot on the fourth line for New Jersey or wait in the wings if someone gets hurt during the final weeks of the season.

The Devils are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs and are a point back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the lead in the Metropolitan Division.

