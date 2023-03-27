Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Rangers

Rangers clinch 2023 playoff berth with Sabres and Panthers loss

By Posted on
Rangers faithful cheers on team
Fans celebrate after the New York Rangers scored a goal during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
AP Photos

For the second straight year and third time in four seasons, the New York Rangers are playoff bound. 

Following the Florida Panthers’ 5-2 loss to Ottawa and the Sabres’ 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal, New York was able to clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday night without having to play a contest. 

In an up-and-down season that saw plenty of highs and lows, the Rangers couldn’t be playing better hockey going into the season’s final two weeks. New York is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and has recorded six wins in their last seven tries. 

While their playoff opponent and seed are not yet confirmed, the odds show New York is expected to play the New Jersey Devils in the first round at 87%. Carolina sits at just 11%. The Blueshirts trail New Jersey in the standings by just four points, and the Hurricanes by seven leaving a high likelihood they will remain the third seed in the Metro division. 

New York has nine games left to play to conclude the regular season. They are two wins away from securing their second straight 100-point season – just the third time in team history that they have reached the mark in back-to-back years. 

The Rangers will be on the ice Tuesday night when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets with their playoff destiny still in front of them. 

For more New York Rangers news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC