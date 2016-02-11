How Giants can upgrade their offensive line this offseason

Here are a few options the Giants may have a shot at bringing aboard.

Browns right tackle Mitchell Schwartz has not missed a snap in his NFL career. Photo Credit: Amazon

Following the not-so-unexpected cuts of Will Beatty and Geoff Schwartz, it’s clear the Giants’ offensive line will need a reliable upgrade during the offseason. Tackle Ereck Flowers, guard Justin Pugh and center Weston Richburg would appear to be no-brainers to stick around, but that leaves another tackle and a second guard to slot into the starting lineup.

Big Blue could opt to draft another lineman within the first two rounds — as they have done in each of the past three drafts — and/or pursue help via free agency or trade. If they opt to make a splash with a high-priced veteran upgrade on the O-line, here are a few options the Giants may have a shot at bringing aboard.

Mitchell Schwartz

The brother of Geoff Schwartz shouldn’t be leery of signing with the team that just cut his sibling, as the move was a clear business decision based on a history of injuries.

Schwartz has no such durability questions. In fact, he has never missed a snap for the Browns since entering the NFL in 2012. He would sure up the right side of the line in a way few could.

Richie Incognito

The guard most infamous for his role in the Dolphins bullying culture re-energized his career last season with the Bills with perhaps the finest seasons in his 10-year career.

As long as the Giants are willing to overlook past character issues — assuming they will remain in the past — Incognito would be an excellent addition to the interior.

Joe Thomas

The finest left tackle of his generation has been stuck blocking for a who’s who of mediocre passers with the Browns since 2007. After his ninth season, he finally expressed frustration with hit situation in Cleveland, although he has since voiced that he wants to be a part of the franchise’s turnaround one day.

Thomas is not a free agent and would likely only be moved for some valuable draft compensation. A trade is unlikely, but the Giants would be wise to inquire nonetheless.