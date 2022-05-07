New York legal sports betting went live earlier this year, but those who are looking for information on how to bet the Kentucky Derby online in New York will be surprised to know that they’ve been able to do it for the past few years. That’s because horse racing falls under a different set of regulations, making it more readily available for prospective bettors across the country, including those in the Empire State.

With Kentucky Derby betting available online and on mobile devices, those looking for information on how to bet can follow a few simple guidelines, which are detailed below.

How to bet the Kentucky Derby online in New York

The best way to bet on the 2022 Kentucky Derby online in New York is with the TVG app. TVG, which is the horse racing version of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, is the industry’s best-known and best overall app. The Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs always brings the most betting action, so there’s no question people from coast to coast will be looking for the best options to do it.

With post time inching closer (currently scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET), there’s still plenty of time to open an account.

. After you land on the registration page, you fill in a few fields to create your TVG account. Provide some general details like name, address, and email address.

With the account and your location both verified, bettors will be able to make a first deposit to fund the account.

With the money deposited, place a bet on the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Some may wish to bet on favorites while others may wish to bet on long shots. Picking a straight winner or playing other outcomes like exactas, trifectas and more are also on the table.

Deposit methods include online banking, credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal.

When the money is there, it is time to place your risk-free promo bet. The terms stipulate a “win-type” wager, and that means you can add place and/or show to your win wager. If you spread out in this manner, you have a chance to collect even if your horse does not win.

There are always great betting opportunities because all the horses have demonstrated talent in previous races. The starters earn eligibility by accumulating points in the designated Kentucky Derby prep races. Since they are three-year-olds, they can show significant improvement. If you can find a horse that is poised to turn it up a notch, you can make a significant long shot score.

The best way to bet the Kentucky Derby online in New York

You can be ready to make your risk-free bet in minutes, and you can enjoy the race with no worries. Plus, the promotional opportunities do not end after you take advantage of the welcome bonus.

TVG runs promotions for existing players, including the popular Money Back Special. This will provide a refund on a losing win bet if your horse comes in second or third. The Preakness and the Belmont are coming up next, and TVG always offers the Money Back Special for these races.

