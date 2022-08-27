How to bet Nebraska vs. Northwestern: best promos, odds, ATS pick

College football Week 0 kicks off on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, as two Big Ten rivals meet in the first game of the 2022-23 season. While Nebraska-Northwestern may not be a blockbuster matchup, at the end of the day, it is still meaningful football.

Given this Big Ten matchup represents the lone major-network, nationally televised game of the day, let’s take a look at how to bet on Nebraska vs. Northwestern, with our best bet against the spread and top betting promos.

If you’re thinking of betting the game, here are some points worth considering. Nebraska extended head coach Scott Frost after a 3-9 season, his fourth losing try in as many years in charge.

The Cornhuskers did manage to earn one of those three wins against this Northwestern program, 56-7. Additionally, all nine of the Huskers’ losses last year came by single digits, proving they were competitive. However, losing close games and covering big spreads are two different animals and it’s difficult to argue that Nebraska is ready to lay this number right out of the gate, even with Texas transfer Casey Thompson set to fill Adrian Martinez’s void under center.

After all, last year’s thumping will not be one the Wildcats soon forget and will certainly help long-time Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald motivate what should be a much-improved team on both sides of the ball. The Wildcats have made a habit of bouncing back after poor seasons and have a bye next week, allowing Fitzgerald to focus his team’s attention on this overseas game alone.

The Wildcats were 47-30 ATS against conference foes in the nine years leading up to last season and have historically played well as underdogs away from home. At the end of the day, the reality is, you have to bet this game because it’s football and the first “big” game of the season. Therefore, take the generous helping of points and expect to watch Northwestern keep this one close.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern pick: Northwestern +12