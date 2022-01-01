The calendar has turned to 2022 and there are five college football bowl games set to ring in the new year. Three of the matchups will include the remaining representatives from the nation’s Top-10 that did not qualify for either College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Below you will find our guide for How to bet New Year’s Day college football bowl games, including the best promos, bonuses, and odds boosts for the games.

How to bet college football bowl games on New Year’s Day

The New Year’s Day action kicks off with Penn State taking on #22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, which will precede The Fiesta Bowl between #5 Notre Dame and #9 Oklahoma State by one hour. The Vrbo Citrus Bowl will kick off at the same time as #17 Iowa and #25 Kentucky take the field before the Rose Bowl goes down between #10 Utah and #7 Ohio State. The loaded slate will wrap up with a game between #6 Baylor and #8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Let’s take a look at the best offers ahead of these games.

Caesars Sportsbook’s free bet match of up to $1,001 and odds boosts

The best bonus available in legal online sports betting comes by way of Caesars Sportsbook. New users who register for an account can earn a bonus of up to $1,001 win or lose. Caesars Sportsbook’s free bet match will match a user’s first real-money wager on a market with -200 odds or longer dollar-for-dollar up to $1,001. That means if a bettor wagers $700 on Notre Dame to win and they are victorious, the bettor would earn a moneyline win plus a $700 Free Bet.

There are also plenty of odds boosts available for the New Year’s Day action, including:

Notre Dame Win & Under 44.5 Total Points (+275)

Utah Win & Under 63.5 Total Points (+450)

Baylor Win By 1-6 Points (+450)

Kentucky, Ole Miss & Arkansas All Win (+475)

Penn State, Iowa & Ohio State All Win (+675)

Click on your state in the list above and use promo code AMNYRF to get a free bet match of up to $1,001 win or lose from Caesars Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free bet

When it comes to new user offers, Barstool Sportsbook has a rock-solid one with their risk-free first bet offer. Bettors can wager up to $1,000 on any game with any odds with the knowledge that if the bet loses, Barstool Sportsbook will refund their account up to $1,000 in site credit.

That means if a bettor wagers $500 on Ohio State (-186) to win agains Utah, but Utah is victorious, the bettor would earn a refund of $500 in site credit. Barstool Sportsbook typically adds odds boosts closer to game time, so be sure to check that section of the app once you’ve registered.

Click here and use promo code AMNY1000 to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet from Barstool Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Win $200 on any college football game with DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook has a low-cost, high-upside new user promo available for New Year’s Day bowl games. Any prospective bettor who registers for a new sportsbook account can earn a 40x multiplier on their initial $5 bet if the college football team of their choice wins its game.

If a bettor opts to wager $5 on Ole Miss to win the Sugar Bowl and they walk away with the win, the user would earn eight $25 Free Bets ($200 total). Those Free Bets can be used on any player, sport, or game prop available in the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Bet $5, Win $200 if your college football team wins its game with DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

$1,000 risk-free bet from TwinSpires

TwinSpires might not have the same nationwide name recognition as other sportsbooks on this list, but it’s worth noting that they have a valuable risk-free bet offer. Bettors can get what is effectively a second chance if their first real-money bet loses.

For example, if a player places a $300 bet on Penn State to win the Outback Bowl, but Arkansas wins, TwinSpires would refund the user’s account $300 in site credit. It’s critical to note that this promo only applies to the user’s first real-money wager, so if the first bet settles as a win, the risk-free bet will go away since it would not have been needed.

Click here and use promo code AMNY to get a $1,000 risk-free bet from TwinSpires.