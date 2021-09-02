How to bet college football games online this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After a long offseason, we’ve finally reached the start of the college football season. There’s a jam-packed slate of college football action awaiting millions of fans from coast-to-coast. Some of those fans will have access to legal online sports betting and some will have access for the very first time.

Below, find an in-depth look at how to bet on college football online, as well as a breakdown of the best betting promos and bonuses available.

Whether you’re planning on tuning into a Big Ten clash between Penn State and Wisconsin or the primetime ACC vs. SEC showdown between Clemson and Georgia, there are plenty of games to bet on and a number of sportsbooks offering exceptional promos.

How to Bet on College Football

Prospective bettors in states such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Iowa, and West Virginia can access various online sportsbooks, many of which offer a new user signup promo for a deposit match or risk-free bet.

The Best College Football Betting Promos

DraftKings Sportsbook’s Bet $1, Win $200 promo is the biggest no-brainer offer available from any legal online sportsbook. New users who register for a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook can turn a $1 bet into a $200 bonus with the game’s outcome having nothing to do with whether the bonus conveys.

Once users register with DraftKings Sportsbook, they have to make a deposit of $5+ to qualify for the Bet $1, Win $200 promo.

After making the first deposit of $5+, users should navigate to a game of their choosing and place a $1 moneyline bet on their selected team to win. Regardless of whether or not that team wins, the bettor will receive a $200 bonus.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking to bet on Clemson vs. Georgia, be sure to check out DraftKings’ “Hammer the Over” no-brainer that will cash if at least one touchdown is scored.

Click here to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account and Bet $1, Win $200.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 Odds Boost on Clemson-Georgia

DraftKings’ offer for Georgia-Clemson showdown isn’t the only can’t-miss deal of the weekend. Bettors should check out FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 odds boost.

With a minimum deposit of $5, new users can qualify for a 30-1 odds boost on Clemson or Georgia to win with FanDuel Sportsbook. For example, a $5 bet on Georgia to win would pay out $150. If you’d prefer laying $5 on Clemson and the Tigers win, you’ll earn a $150 payout.

You can get in on FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Win $150 promo on Clemson-Georgia by clicking here.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet and Big Cat vs. Brandon Walker Promo

Barstool Sportsbook is offering their $1,000 risk-free first bet promo ahead of the college football season. New users who register with Barstool Sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit can effectively get an insured first bet, which means receiving a refund in site credit if the bet loses. For example, if you plan on wagering $400 on Clemson to win, but Georgia is victorious, Barstool Sportsbook will refund your account $400 in site credit.

Additionally, Barstool’s Big Cat and Brandon Walker are running a special promo on the opposite side of five selected games. Big Cat is taking the favorite in five contests, while Walker is rolling with five underdogs.

Take advantage of Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here and use promo code AMNY1000.

BetMGM’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is offering a $1,000 risk-free first bet promo for new users who register for their sportsbook. While it might not be a college football specific promo, it’s still a great offer from a sportsbook that has some of the best odds boosts and promos in the industry.

Register for BetMGM account, make a qualifying first deposit, select a team of your choice to win the game, and wait to see which team is victorious. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your account up to $1,000 in site credit.

Click here to sign up for BetMGM and get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.