How to bet on Super Bowl LVII: 5 best sportsbook promos for Chiefs vs Eagles

Sports betting is growing at an incredible rate and with Super Bowl LVII on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to get in on the fun. Chiefs vs Eagles promises to be a thrilling matchup, with both teams just one win away from Super Bowl glory. You can find some amazing sign-up offers from AM New York by clicking here.

There’s no doubt some value to be found on Super Bowl LVII, but what if there was a way to make it risk-free?

Whether you’re a first-time bettor, or a grizzled veteran looking for a way to spice up their next 12-leg parlay, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to bet on Super Bowl LVII right here.

Super Bowl LVII betting info:

Spread: Eagles -2 | Chiefs +2

Moneyline: Eagles -130 | Chiefs +110

Total: Over/Under 50

It’s not just the traditional markets that will attract bettors this week. You can bet on just about anything, from the color of the Gatorade bath, to the length of the that it takes to sing the National Anthem, to what songs Rhianna will or won’t play. You can find a full breakdown on prop bets here!

Super Bowl LVII will take place this Sunday February 12th in State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona Kickoff will be 6:30 EST EST, giving Eagles fans plenty of opportunities to get their wagers in. Finding where to place those bets can often be overwhelming and confusing with so many sportsbooks to choose from. But we’ve made that process super simple by finding the best sign-up offers from every sportsbook to maximize your potential winnings.

How to bet on Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles have enjoyed an emphatic offseason. With Jalen Hurts putting together an effortless MVP campaign, the team is returning the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.

Eagles Fans have several ways to bet their beloved Birds. Whether it’s on the individual matchup, or markets like Same Game Parlays, and Super Bowl-specific props. You can still spice things up and back Jalen Hurts to win MVP, the opportunities are endless.

Ranking the best Super Bowl LVII Sportsbooks/Mobile Apps

As you may have guessed, there is an endless list of sportsbooks. Do you prefer a good UI, or frequent rewards for your loyalty? This ranking will help you decipher which Super Bowl LVII betting app is the best for you!

1. DraftKings NY Sportsbook

Where Available: App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Web Browser

States Available: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

App Store Listed As: DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino

Google Play Listed As: DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino

Owned By: DraftKings

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best in the business and has been for some time. DraftKings Sportsbook is AMNY’s preferred sports betting app choice.

Interestingly, DraftKings attacks its mobile app in a flexible fashion. Those who use both DraftKings Sportsbook and DraftKings Casino can remain within the same DraftKings mobile app to conduct wagers for both. Bettors can get in on the action with the newest DraftKings Sportsbook promo code.

2. Caesars NY Sportsbook

Where Available: App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Web Browser

States Available: NY, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

App Store Listed As: Caesars Sportsbook

Google Play Listed As: Caesars Sportsbook

Owned By: Caesars Entertainment

Interestingly, William Hill was the largest retail sportsbook in America and is even recognized on a larger scale worldwide. But now, thanks to Caesars Entertainment’s acquisition of William Hill, the names have changed a bit.

If Caesar NY Sportsbook’s new-user promo of up to $1,250 on Caesars isn’t enough of an incentive to get going, its mobile app will definitely be more than enough.

The mobile app’s design is nice and overall functionality worthy of mention, but at times, it’ll glitch or freeze (not totally distinct from other apps in the market).

All in all, Caesars NY Sportsbook is one of AMNY’s preferred sports betting app choices.

3. FanDuel NY Sportsbook

Where Available: App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Web Browser

States Available: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

App Store Listed As: FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino

Google Play Listed As: FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino

Owned By: Flutter Entertainment

FanDuel Sportsbook NY is one of AMNY’s top sportsbook choices.

FanDuel is one of the giants in this industry and for good reason. Like DraftKings, it boasts versatility, but its sign-up offer is much more enticing.

The company’s new-user $3,000 No-Sweat First Bet will give first-time bettors a risk-free bet worth up to $3,000, as well as house an incredible number of sports and betting options. From Same-Game parlays to exotic props, there is something for everyone at FanDuel.

4. BetMGM NY Sportsbook

Where Available: App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Web Browser

States Available: NY, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

App Store Listed As: BetMGM Sportsbook

Google Play Listed As: BetMGM Sportsbook

Owned By: MGM Resorts International

How could anybody go wrong with BetMGM’s app? Owned and operated by MGM Resorts and Casinos, the BetMGM app is already available in a plethora of states.

BetMGM’s app features an easy-to-use interface that’s not too intimidating for the new user. Speaking of new users, BetMGM is currently offering a $1,000 Bet Insurance for new users.

The good comes in the overall functionality of the app, including its bet slip. Some of the bad include BetMGM’s focus on parlays that could be a worse bet for the sports wagerer than some of the straight plays.

5. BetRivers NY Sportsbook

Where Available: App Store (iOS), Google Play (Android), Web Browser

States Available: NY, AZ, CO, CT (SH), IL, IN, IA, MI, NJ (SH), PA, VA

App Store Listed As: PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook (NJ)

Google Play Listed As: SugarHouse Casino & Sportsbook New Jersey (NJ)

Owned By: Rush Street Interactive

BetRivers Sportsbook already has a New York presence as the sportsbook for Rivers Casino in Schenectady, but the online end of things can become a bit tricky, state by state.

Owned by Rush Street Interactive, BetRivers makes way for SugarHouse in New Jersey, which is where we pulled our ratings from above. All told, the company’s apps are independent in each state, and New York is no different in that regard.

New BetRivers NY users can take advantage of a $250 deposit match today.

Understand the local enthusiasm behind this sportsbook courtesy of Crossing Broad’s BetRivers/SugarHouse review.

How To Use A Mobile NY Sports Betting App for Super Bowl LVII

Sports bettors who want to wager via a sports-betting app can painlessly do so in a few easy steps.

Download the sports betting app from the App Store (Apple/iOS) or Google Play (Android). Select “register” or “sign-up” and complete the registration process. This will usually consist of creating a username and password, providing an email, social security number, etc. Deposit funds, usually done by locating and visiting your “account” section of the app. Place a bet after checking the fine print and taking advantage of new-user promos (if applicable). Withdraw winnings.

NY Retail Sports Betting Locations

In addition to the expected online sports betting apps, New York also features brick-and-mortar locations that are already taking sports bets.

Below is a list of the physical locations in the Empire State already taking advantage of the legal sports betting world.

Resorts World Catskills

Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady

Point Place Casino

Yellow Brick Road Casino

Turning Stone Resort Casino

Tioga Downs Casino Resort

del Lago Resort & Casino

Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort