How to bet Super Bowl 56 online: best apps, promos, sites

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, giving prospective bettors their final chance to lock in some amazing promos. Given the sheer volume of promos, bonuses, and odds boosts, things may seem a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best apps, promos, and sites to bet with ahead of Super Bowl 56.

Here you will find our guide for How to bet Super Bowl 56 online: apps, promos, sites.

How to bet Super Bowl 56 online: apps, promos, sites

There is no shortage of promos, odds boosts, and bonuses for prospective bettors to take advantage. Any bettor who plans on wagering on Super Bowl 56 can get in on the following offers as long as the sportsbook is available in their state, including New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Tennessee just to name a few.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,500 Deposit Match and $616 Worth of Free Bets

Prospective bettors can get three awesome offers from Caesars Sportsbook ahead of Super Bowl 56. The first and most valuable promo is Caesars Sportsbook’s deposit match of up to $1,500. This comes at a dollar-for-dollar rate, so bettors who deposit $100 would get $100 in a match, while those who deposit $1,500 or more would get the full $1,500 offered by the promo.

Players can also opt-into two promos, which could pay out a combined $616 in Free Bets. Bettors who see seven of their first ten Super Bowl prop bets with odds of -130 or longer win will get a $56 Free Bet with the Bet The Props promo. Any player who opts-into the Super Bowl Same Game Parlay promo with a $10+ or $100+ wager can take home a $56 or $560 Free Bet, respectively, if their same game parlay bet with odds of +1000 or longer wins. Keep in mind that this Free Bet would convey in addition to winnings on the bet.

Click on your state in the list above and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYCZR to get up to $2,116 in bonuses.

Bet $5, Win $280 Cash with FanDuel Sportsbook

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

If you’re looking for a cash payout on a low wager, FanDuel Sportsbook has you covered. You can turn a $5 wager into a $280 cash payout if the team of your choice wins the Super Bowl 56. The terms are simple:

Click on one of our links.

Make a $10+ deposit.

Place a $5 moneyline bet on the Rams or Bengals to win.

You’ll get $280 cash in your account if your team wins the Super Bowl. You can then cash out you winnings or use them on player and game props in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Click here to Bet $5, Win $280 cash with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Barstool Sportsbook’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet and $56 Bonus in Sportsbook Bonus Cash

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: AZ, LA, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY56 SIGNUP BONUS $56 FREE BETS, $1K RISK-FREE

SUPER BOWL 56! BET NOW

A great pair of promos is available to new users from Barstool Sportsbook. Bettors can get a $56 bonus in sportsbook bonus cash at signup. Then players can make the most of a $1,000 risk-free bet on the game or player prop of their choice.

Barstool Sportsbook will issue a site credit refund if the user’s first real-money bet loses up to $1,000. That means if a bettor places a $900 wager on the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI, but the Rams win, Barstool Sportsbook would issue a $900 site credit refund.

Click here and use Barstool Sportsbook promo code AMNY56 to get a $56 site credit bonus and a $1,000 risk-free bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s 56-1 Odds Boost, Deposit Bonus, and Million Dollar Free Bet

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS 56-1 ODDS!

SUPER BOWL 56! CLAIM OFFER

Like FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings is giving new users who sign up a 56-1 odds boost. One difference is that if a player’s team wins the Super Bowl, the bonus will be paid out in the form of seven $40 Free Bets. Given the possibility of those seven Free Bets settling as wins, there could be a ton of upside with this promo. Bettors will also receive a 20% deposit bonus of up to $1,000 at signup, which is effectively free money in the form of site credit.

All players can also opt-into the DraftKings Free Million Dollar Super Bowl Bet, which is expected to give away up to $10 million in Free Bets. DraftKings Sportsbook has also stated that up to five users will receive a $1 million Free Bet to use on Super Bowl LVI.

Get a 56-1 odds boost and more from DraftKings Sportsbook when you click here.

$560 Deposit Match from BetMGM

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SUPER BOWL 56 OFFER! CLAIM NOW SUPER BOWL 56 $560 FIRST DEPOSIT MATCH!

SUPER BOWL BONUS CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM’s Super Bowl promo was the most recently announced of all the promos on this list. Bettors who sign up for a BetMGM account can get a deposit match of up to $560, which will essentially double a new user’s account balance. That’s incredibly valuable, especially considering the number of specials and odds boosts offered by BetMGM.

Keep in mind that in addition to the Super Bowl odds boosts and specials, BetMGM has a slew of other promos. These include a one game parlay bonus, risk-free touchdown scorer bet, and more. If you’ve considered signing up for “The King of Sportsbooks” now might bet the best time to get started.

Click here to get a $560 deposit match from BetMGM.

PointsBet’s $2,000 Risk-Free Bets

PointsBet Sportsbook States: PA, NY, NJ, CO, IL, IN, IA, MI, WV, VA GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $2,000

RISK-FREE BETS BET NOW

PointsBet has two risk-free bets for new users to utilize on Super Bowl 56. The first is a straight bet risk-free bet offer of up to $500. That means if a bettor wagers $350 on the Rams to win, but the Bengals walk away with the win, PointsBet would refund the user’s account $350 in site credit.

The next offer is tied to the exclusive PointsBetting feature. This feature gives players the chance to set a bet at a certain number and either make their return or lose it based on how a player does. For example, a bettor who wagers $1 on Joe Burrow to throw for 275 yards could earn $1 for every yard he surpasses the threshold or owe $1 for every yard he comes up short. This is a really nifty feature that holds importance even if the game were to become a blowout.

Get $2,000 in risk-free bets from PointsBet by clicking here.

$250 Deposit Match from BetRivers

BetRivers Sportsbook BETRIVERS NEW YORK IS NOW LIVE GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $250

DEPOSIT MATCH! BET NOW

There’s no sugarcoating this. BetRivers doesn’t have a gaudy number on their deposit match. By comparison, this offer of a $250 deposit match might seem small. However, ask yourself this question: How much do you really intend on depositing? If your answer is well above $250, there are other options. But, if you’re like most bettors, $250 is a perfectly fine deposit match threshold.

BetRivers has a solid app with reliable functionality and the standards bets you’re likely to look for in a legal online sports betting app. Sometimes simplicity without all the bells and whistles is the way to go.

Click here to get a $250 deposit match from BetRivers.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.