How to Bet the 2023 Kentucky Derby Online: Best Apps, Signup Bonuses

As the Run for the Roses approaches, we’ve put together a guide for how to bet the 2023 Kentucky Derby online. This includes the type of available betting markets, new users promos, and more.

In this guide for how to bet the 2023 Kentucky Derby online, you will find the information you’ll need to bet on the biggest race of the year. This includes a pair of new user offers from two of the top racebook apps in the business.

How to Bet the 2023 Kentucky Derby Online

There are quite a few factors to keep in mind before betting on the Kentucky Derby. This includes the odds, post positions, new users promos and bonuses, and the types of bets you can place on the Run for the Roses.

2023 Kentucky Derby Odds

The first thing any bettor should look at is the list of competitors and the odds established ahead of the race by the oddsmakers:

Horse Odds Post Position Forte 3-1 15 Tapit Trice 5-1 5 Angel of Empire 8-1 14 Derma Sotogake 10-1 17 Practical Move 10-1 10 Kingsbarns 12-1 6 Two Phil’s 12-1 3 Jace’s Road 15-1 12 Mage 15-1 8 Raise Cain 15-1 16 Rocket Can 15-1 18 Verifying 15-1 2 Confidence Game 20-1 4 Skinner 20-1 9 Disarm 30-1 11 Hit Show 30-1 1 Lord Miles 30-1 19 Sun Thunder 30-1 13 Continuar 50-1 20 Reincarnate 50-1 7

The oddmakers have established Forte as the field’s favorite at 3-1 odds. This means that a $10 wager on Forte would earn a player $30 in cash winnings in addition to getting back their initial wager. Where things get interesting is further down the table. Keep in mind that Rich Strike, last year’s derby winner, entered the race at 80-1 odds.

New User Promos for Kentucky Derby Bettors

There are two racebooks that bring tremendous offers to the table. The offers are different in terms of their structure and how much is required to access the respective bonuses. Here’s a closer look at each offer:

FanDuel Racing Brings $20 No-Sweat Bet

Bettors looking for a straightforward promo that comes with a second chance in the event of a loss need look no further than FanDuel Racing. This new user promo offers bettors a $20 no-sweat bet to use on any horse to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. If the user’s pick wins, they’ll get back their stake plus cash winnings. If the bet loses, FanDuel will issue a racing bonus of up to $20 to use on another race.

One thing to note is that our links will take you to a Bet $5, Get $150 bonus bets offer. If you’re in a state with legal online sports betting, you can earn $150 in bonus bets no matter what with a $5+ wager on the NBA, MLB, or NHL. If you’re in a state where horse racing is legal, you can simply head to the “racing” section of the FanDuel app and place your first wager on any horse to win with the $20 no-sweat bet.

$200 Sign-Up Bonus from TwinSpires

TwinSpires has a highly-lucrative offer available to bettors. Players can secure a bonus of up to $200 by wagering on the Kentucky Derby and other races. New users will have 30 days to place enough cumulative wagers to earn a $100 or $200 bonus for use on other races.

For every $400 a new user wagers on the TwinSpires app, players will earn a $100 in bonus credits for use on other races. That means if you wager $800 or more in cumulative bets in your first 30 days as a player, you will secure the full $200 bonus.

Ways to Bet on the Kentucky Derby

Bettors will have plenty of options when it comes to ways to bet on the Kentucky Derby. Standard bets for the race include straighforward wagers like win, place, and show. A win bet requires players to pick the outright race winner. Place allows for a bit of a hedge by picking a horse to finish in the Top-2. Show expands this one spot further, allowing players to pick a horse to finish in the Top-3.

There also horizontal and vertical exotic bets available. A horizontal exotic bet operates like a parlay wager in sports betting. A Pick-2, for example, gives players the chance to choose the race winner in two separate races. Those who want to go for the largest potential cash payouts can try to bet on a vertical exotic bet. An exacta bet requires players to pick the Top-2 horse in order of how they finish. The trifecta, superfecta, and super high five markets give players the chance to bet on the exact finishing order of the Top-3, Top-4, or Top-5, respectively. These are hard bets to correctly pick, but the potential payouts are significant.

