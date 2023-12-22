Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

As a huge weekend in the NBA and NFL begins, take a minute to sign up for the latest ESPN BET promo and get a $250 bonus no matter what. If you sign up via the links on this page, enter our promo code AMNY, and wager $10+ on any game, you’ll secure a $250 guaranteed bonus, which is even bigger than the offer available in the ESPN BET app.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

New players who register for this ESPN BET promo will take home an incredible new user offer. In fact, this promo will bring by far the largest guaranteed bonus in the business with a $10 wager on any game this weekend.

Whether you want to wager on the NFL, NBA, or another league entirely is up to you. Your first $10+ wager after entering our promo code AMNY will earn you $250 in bonus bets. This, in a way, is an early present under the tree. Plus, if your bet wins, you’ll secure a cash profit and get your wager back.

Bet $10, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to sign up for the latest ESPN BET promo with our code AMNY.

How to Get $250 Bonus with ESPN BET Promo for Any NBA, NFL Game

You can go a ton of different ways with this promo. If you want to wager $10 on Joel Embiid to score 40+ points on Friday night or Josh Allen to throw for 3+ touchdowns on Saturday, you can. If you’d rather bet $10 on the Knicks to cover the spread on Saturday or the Ravens to win on the road on Monday, you’ll get $250 in bonus bets.

It’s important to note that your can wager on any game or player prop. The bonus will convey as five separate bonus bets, which means you can bet on as many as five different games in multiple leagues. These bonus bets won’t be tied exclusively to the league your original $10 wager is placed on.

Register for This ESPN BET Promo

New players who want to lock-in a $250 guaranteed bonus can do so by signing up with ESPN BET. Follow the instructions below to get this three-figure bonus:

Click here to sign up for an account.

to sign up for an account. Enter ESPN BET promo code AMNY.

Fill out the required information fields.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a $10+ wager on any market.

Win or lose, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets almost as soon as you sign up. The $50 extra bonus bet for using code AMNY will convey within 48 hours of signing up.

Odds Boosts for NBA, NFL Games

ESPN BET has quite a few odds boosts available for this weekend’s action in the NBA and NFL. Here are some of the top offers:

Prop Joe Special: Steelers to cover (+8.5) and Bills to cover (-6.5) (-120)

Steelers to cover (+8.5) and Bills to cover (-6.5) (-120) Trae Young and Tyler Herro to combine for over 7.5 three-pointers (+175)

Pascal Siakam, Jamal Murray and Fred VanVleet each to score over 19.5 points (+425)

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic each to record over 54.5 points + rebounds + assists (+550)

Click here to sign up for this ESPN BET promo and use code AMNY to secure a $250 guaranteed bonus with a $10+ wager on any game.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.