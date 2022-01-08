How to Sign Up for the 3 Best NY Sports Betting Promos

At last, New York online sports betting is live. Beginning today, bettors can lock in the best NY sports betting promos and bonuses as they begin legally placing online and mobile wagers from anywhere within state limits. With the dawn of New York sports betting, the competition begins for the top sportsbook operators as they look to acquire the business of prospective players. As is the case in most markets, competition breeds value for the public, and that value is on full display with the launch window now open.

Let’s take a look at how to sign up for the best NY sports betting promos, including a dive into the best sportsbook bonuses, free bets, odds boosts, and more.

How to Sign Up for Best NY Sports Betting Promos

New York sports bettors will have some questions as the top apps launch. In addition on weighing which teams to bet on, they’ll want to know about how to sign up for the best NY sports betting promos to ensure they’re getting maximum bonus value. Without a crystal ball, advising on picks may be tough, but the best betting promos part will be no problem.

Let’s dive in and cover the how-to’s and what to expect from the top NY betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook New York

Caesars Sportsbook NEW YORK GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYNEW SIGNUP BONUS $3,300

FREE BET + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook will likely make an immediate splash as it offers what are arguably the best overall NY sports betting promos. No other app compares when it comes to the overall total bonus value in play, as it offers nearly 3x more than some of its competitors. A total of $3,330 of bonus cash is in play as the app launches, broken up into $300 bonus and a $3,000 deposit match.

Caesars Sportsbook NY has been extremely aggressive in recent months as it has surged into the conversation of the best overall betting apps thanks, in part, to the best sports betting promos. To get this special, simply register, make a first deposit, and wager. The registration bonus is a nice way to gain familiarity and hit on some zero-risk early wins, while bettors can deposit anywhere between $10 – $3,000 to grab a 100% match.

Other in-app specials include a free jersey with $100+ in NBA bets, risk-free same game parlays, odds boosts, and free bets.

Get Caesars Sportsbook NY and grab up to $3,330 of total bonuses at launch with promo code AMNYNEW by clicking right here.

FanDuel Sportsbook New York

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME CLAIM OFFER

When considering the best overall NY sports betting promos, FanDuel sits near the top of the list. A leader in other markets, FanDuel NY provides a number of player incentives that provide instant value. Those who want some flexibility and options with their sportsbook bonuses will appreciate the top offer it has at launch.

Bettors can opt to roll with a $1,000 risk-free bet. This special provides the ability to wager on any pre-live (standard) game without risk. Place a bet on NFL Week 18, NHL, NBA, or college sports. If it wins, collect the cash. If it doesn’t win, FanDuel will reimburse the loss with a site credit match. No harm, no foul.

The other promo comes in the form of a 30-1 odds bonus on the winner of the Alabama vs. Georgia national title game. Back either team to win the game outright with a $5 wager. If it hits, FanDuel NY will issue a $150 cash payout. This particular special will be appealing because it requires very minimal upfront commitment ($10) and turns around a stellar return..

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet with FanDuel NY. Click here to get the bet $5, win $150 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook New York

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $200!

NFL, CFB, NBA CLAIM OFFER

Another one of the best NY sports betting promos comes over at DraftKings NY. The app will give all new players who sign up the opportunity to grab no-brainer odds on any NFL Week 18 or NBA game during the opening weekend. The special will also run through Monday for the CFP National Championship Game.

With this deal, simply wager $5 on any team to win its game outright. If it does, DraftKings will issue a $200 credit which can then be bet on other events. Meanwhile, the app also offers two can’t-miss 2x your money plays. Bet $25, win $25 if the Knicks-Celtics game has at least one point scored. Do the same on Jets-Bills and collect a win if either side scores a touchdown.

Click here to grab 40-1 odds on any game and grab no-brainer offers with DraftKings NY.