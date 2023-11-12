Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

How to watch Browns vs. Ravens massive Week 10 matchup: TV, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Lamar Jackson Ravens Browns how to watch
Lamar Jackson (Alex Brandon/AP)

It’s a pivotal AFC North clash as the Baltimore Ravens look to keep their perch atop the division with the other three teams — including their Week 10 opponents, the Cleveland Browns — sitting just 1.5 games behind them at 5-3.

Browns (5-3) vs. Ravens (7-2) Week 10: How to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
  • TV: FOX (blacked out in NY)
  • Streaming: Fox Sports, NFL+, Youtube TV

The Ravens are flying high with four straight wins entering Sunday’s meeting with the Browns. They’re coming off a 37-3 beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks where Lamar Jackson further strengthened his place as a legitimate MVP candidate. He completed 21-of-26 passes for 187 yards while rushing for an additional 60, getting his Ravens into scoring territory before giving it off to touchdown mercenary, Gus Edwards. Keaton Mitchell also went off for 138 yards on the ground.

Jackson leads the NFL with a 71.5% completion rating with 1,954 passing yards, 440 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. 

Deshaun Watson Browns
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) adjusts his helmet during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The Browns shrugged off a last-minute loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 with a 27-0 walkover of the Arizona Cardinals behind the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

When he plays, the Browns are 4-1 this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 1-2. This is a legitimate test to see how good they can be with their QB1 under center. 

Browns vs. Ravens Week 10 odds

  • Spread: Ravens -6.5
  • Over/Under: 38
  • Browns Moneyline: +230
  • Ravens Moneyline: -285

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Colts, Patriots and the NFL, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC