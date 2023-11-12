How to watch Browns vs. Ravens massive Week 10 matchup: TV, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

It’s a pivotal AFC North clash as the Baltimore Ravens look to keep their perch atop the division with the other three teams — including their Week 10 opponents, the Cleveland Browns — sitting just 1.5 games behind them at 5-3.

Browns (5-3) vs. Ravens (7-2) Week 10: How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TV: FOX (blacked out in NY)

FOX (blacked out in NY) Streaming: Fox Sports, NFL+, Youtube TV

The Ravens are flying high with four straight wins entering Sunday’s meeting with the Browns. They’re coming off a 37-3 beatdown of the Seattle Seahawks where Lamar Jackson further strengthened his place as a legitimate MVP candidate. He completed 21-of-26 passes for 187 yards while rushing for an additional 60, getting his Ravens into scoring territory before giving it off to touchdown mercenary, Gus Edwards. Keaton Mitchell also went off for 138 yards on the ground.

Jackson leads the NFL with a 71.5% completion rating with 1,954 passing yards, 440 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns compared to just three interceptions.

The Browns shrugged off a last-minute loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 with a 27-0 walkover of the Arizona Cardinals behind the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

When he plays, the Browns are 4-1 this season. When he doesn’t, they’re 1-2. This is a legitimate test to see how good they can be with their QB1 under center.

Browns vs. Ravens Week 10 odds

Spread: Ravens -6.5

Ravens -6.5 Over/Under: 38

38 Browns Moneyline: +230

+230 Ravens Moneyline: -285

