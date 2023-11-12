Quantcast
Sports

How to watch Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 clash from Germany: TV, odds, more

Patriots Colts how to watch Frankfurt
New England Patriots players attend a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The New England Patriots will play against the Indiana Colts in a NFL game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The NFL is back in Germany for a second-straight week as the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots from Frankfurt, playing in the same stadium as the storied Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt. 

Colts (4-5) vs. Patriots (2-7) Week 10: How to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Venue: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, Sing TV
Minshew Colts
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, centre, attends a practise session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The New England Patriots will play against the Indiana Colts in a NFL game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The Colts snapped a three-game skid, using one of the worst teams in the league to get back on track last week. Kenny Moore II returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns against No. 1 overall pick and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in a 27-13 victory.

It salvaged a day in which their offense struggled yet again, gaining just 198 total yards of offense and one score. 

Meanwhile, in New England, it’s all going wrong to create a sour ending to Bill Belichick’s storied career at the helm of the Patriots. They’ve lost five of their last six games, most recently squandering a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter by allowing 10 points in the final 6:51 of play.

Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 odds

  • Spread: Colts -2
  • Over/Under: 43
  • Colts Moneyline: -125
  • Raiders Moneyline: +105

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more on the Colts, Patriots and the NFL, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

