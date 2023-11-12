How to watch Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 clash from Germany: TV, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New England Patriots players attend a practice session in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The New England Patriots will play against the Indiana Colts in a NFL game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The NFL is back in Germany for a second-straight week as the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots from Frankfurt, playing in the same stadium as the storied Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Colts (4-5) vs. Patriots (2-7) Week 10: How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Sunday, Nov. 13 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Venue: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, Sing TV

The Colts snapped a three-game skid, using one of the worst teams in the league to get back on track last week. Kenny Moore II returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns against No. 1 overall pick and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in a 27-13 victory.

It salvaged a day in which their offense struggled yet again, gaining just 198 total yards of offense and one score.

Meanwhile, in New England, it’s all going wrong to create a sour ending to Bill Belichick’s storied career at the helm of the Patriots. They’ve lost five of their last six games, most recently squandering a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter by allowing 10 points in the final 6:51 of play.

Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 odds

Spread: Colts -2

Colts -2 Over/Under: 43

43 Colts Moneyline: -125

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

