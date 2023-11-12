How to watch Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 clash from Germany: TV, odds, more

The NFL is back in Germany for a second-straight week as the Indianapolis Colts face the New England Patriots from Frankfurt, playing in the same stadium as the storied Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS!
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS!
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 FIRST BET!
- BET365
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!
- BETMGM
$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!
Colts (4-5) vs. Patriots (2-7) Week 10: How to watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 13
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, Sing TV
The Colts snapped a three-game skid, using one of the worst teams in the league to get back on track last week. Kenny Moore II returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns against No. 1 overall pick and Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young in a 27-13 victory.
It salvaged a day in which their offense struggled yet again, gaining just 198 total yards of offense and one score.
Meanwhile, in New England, it’s all going wrong to create a sour ending to Bill Belichick’s storied career at the helm of the Patriots. They’ve lost five of their last six games, most recently squandering a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter by allowing 10 points in the final 6:51 of play.
Colts vs. Patriots Week 10 odds
- Spread: Colts -2
- Over/Under: 43
- Colts Moneyline: -125
- Raiders Moneyline: +105
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS!
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS!
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 FIRST BET!
- BET365
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!
- BETMGM
$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!