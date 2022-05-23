Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers Game 4 Stanley Cup playoffs preview, odds, prediction

The New York Rangers will look to even the series at two games apiece on Tuesday in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

Home ice advantage has certainly been a factor for both teams through the playoffs, with the Rangers winning all but one game at the Garden and the Hurricanes failing to win a single game yet away from PNC Arena. A win on Tuesday would also help the Rangers tie a franchise record for most consecutive wins in a single playoff season with five.

While Game 1 and Game 2 took on a more conservative tone, Game 3 finally saw the series take on a bit more of an offensively driven and nasty tone. The Blue Shirts weren’t thrilled with the end of the game shenanigans from Carolina and there is bound to be some carryover into the fourth installment of the series.

NEW YORK RANGERS VS. CAROLINA HURRICANES

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 23.

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.7 FM ESPN New York

Tale of the Tape

Rangers Stat Hurricanes 52–24–6 Record 54–20–8 3.20 Goals per game 2.90 35.2 SOG per game 29.8 3.40 Goals against per game 2.40 Igor Shesterkin Starting goalie Antti Raanta .921 Starting goalie save % .939 26.9 Power Play % 11.6

Rangers leaders:

C Mika Zibanejad: 13 points, 4 goals, 9 assists, 2 PPG, 5 PPP

LW Chris Kreider: 8 points, 6 goals, 2 assists, 3 GWG

D Adam Fox: 11 points, 3 goals, 8 assists, 5 PPP

Hurricanes leaders:

LW Teuvo Teravainen: 9 points, 2 goals, 7 assists, 2 PPP

C Sebastian Aho: 8 points, 4 goals, 4 assists, 1 GWG, 1 PPG

RW Jaccob Slavin: 8 points, 2 goals, 6 assists

Odds, Lines, and More:

The Pick:

So far this has been a series that has been predicated on home ice. Right now the Rangers have and they’ve used it successfully, while the Hurricanes have not been able to solve the mystery of winning on the road.

Igor Shesterkin has been dialed in this series and the Rangers offense finally has shown some life, getting a goal on the power play and five-on-five in Game 3. The Blue Shirts’ netminder made 43 stops on 44 shots and when he has seen a heavier workload this year Shesterkin has risen to the challenge, going 7-1 when facing 40 or more shots.

With the added nastiness at the end of Game 3, there is sure to be some carryover as well into Tuesday night’s game and that should give the Rangers a bit of an extra jump. There likely won’t be a knockout brawl at MSG, but it’s sure to be an entertaining night on Broadway, which will see the Rangers head back to Raleigh with the series even at two.