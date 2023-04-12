Illinois sports betting promos: How to score best on Bulls vs. Raptors in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Bulls and Raptors are gearing up for a win-or-go-home game and bettors can get in on the action with these Illinois sports betting promos. The NBA Play-In Tournament started with a bang on Tuesday and continues tonight.

New players who activate these Illinois sports betting promos can go big for Bulls vs. Raptors. These offers include boosted odds, guaranteed bonus bets, first bets, and other unique opportunities.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Illinois sports betting promos: How to win on Bulls vs. Raptors

The Bulls and Raptors underachieved this season. Both teams came into the year with high expectations, but now face an uphill battle to make the playoffs. The winner of tonight’s game will travel south to Miami to play the Heat with the No. 8 seed on the line. New bettors can take advantage of these Illinois sports betting promos before the big game tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook boosts the odds on Bulls or Raptors

Although the Raptors are favored in this matchup, the current odds don’t matter for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Signing up for this offer will provide new bettors with a one-time 30-1 moneyline odds boost on either team. Bet $5+ on the Bulls or Raptors to win $150 in bonus bets. This is a massive boost for either team. Take advantage of this low-risk, high-reward promotion ahead of tonight’s action.

New players can click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and score a 30-1 moneyline boost for Bulls vs. Raptors.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MA, OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS BET NOW

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for NBA fans in Illinois tonight. Don’t worry about losing on your first bet. Anyone who places a $5+ wager on the Bulls or Raptors will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. It’s important to highlight the fact that these bonus bets are guaranteed no matter what happens to the original wager. We know the NBA Play-In Tournament can be unpredictable. This FanDuel promo takes the guesswork out of betting on the big game. This offer is only redeemable in the mobile app.

Click this link and bet $5 on FanDuel Sportsbook to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates $1,250 First Bet, Other Bonuses

Basketball fans can lock in a massive sportsbook bonus for Bulls vs. Raptors while simultaneously activating long-term membership benefits. Sign up with promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” promotion. This comes with a $1,250 first bet for bettors to use on Bulls-Raptors, Thunder-Pelicans, or any other game in any sport. Additionally, new bettors will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These will unlock offers for hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet for the NBA Play-In Tournament.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Redeem $1,000 First Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New players who get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook can go big on Bulls-Raptors. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the Bulls or Raptors in the NBA Play-In Tournament tonight. If that bet wins, players will take home straight cash. However, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets. This almost goes without saying, but second chances are few and far between in sports betting.

To sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and claim a $1,000 first bet, click here.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.