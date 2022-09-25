Injured Jets QB Zach Wilson slated for Week 4 return: Reports

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is on track to return to the team for Week 4, as he is expected to get the all-clear from doctors, according to reports.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson is slated to be cleared by the team’s medical staff sometime next week as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right leg.

The Jets will face off against the Steelers in Pittsburgh for their Week 4 game on Oct. 2.

Wilson, the second-year signal caller, who the Jets drafted second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been out rehabbing his injury since the opening half of the team’s first preseason game against the Eagles on Aug. 12.

That occurred when Wilson attempted to extend a quarterback scramble, before suffering a non-contact injury and falling to the turf.

The Jets were hopeful he could return for the start of the season, but head coach Robert Saleh later ruled him out for the first three weeks.

“We are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110% and that we do right by him,” the coach said.

The sophomore passer returned to practice with the team on Sept. 14.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco took over the starting role in Wilson’s absence, and took the Jets to an opening week loss to the Ravens, before leading a miraculous comeback victory against the Browns in Week 2.

The Jets are eager to get Wilson back on the field, as he is slated to be the quarterback of the future at MetLife stadium.

At 23-years-old, Wilson finished last season with a 55.6% completion rate, and 2,334 yards in 13 games, with 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

His play became significantly better as the season progressed, as the last 6 games of the season saw the young quarterback toss 5 touchdowns to just 1 interception.

