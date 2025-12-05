Iran to attend 2026 World Cup Draw after initial boycott

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – World Cup – Asian Qualifiers – Group A – Iran v North Korea – Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran – June 10, 2025 Iran players pose for a team group photo before the match Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iran’s soccer federation (FFIRI) has lifted its boycott and will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw at the Kennedy Center on Friday afternoon in the nation’s capital.

The FFIRI last week stated that it would not attend the festivities after three members of its delegation were denied US visas and barred from entering the country, including FFIRI president Mehdi Taj.

On Thursday night, however, Iranian sports minister Ahmad Donyamali revealed that a delegation would, in fact, be in attendance. Head coach Ardeshir Ghalehnoy will be in attendance.

“Our representatives have a visa and should participate in the World Cup Draw,” Donyamali said.

Iran is one of 19 countries whose citizens are banned from entering the United States for this summer’s World Cup, due to the two countries’ strained relationship in recent decades.

Iran is competing in its fourth consecutive World Cup and has never advanced past the group stage. They were eliminated by the Americans three years ago in Qatar.

“FIFA has welcomed the arrival of the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation delegation to Washington, DC, including head coach Ardeshir Ghalehnoy, to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw and the team seminar,” a FIFA spokesperson told amNewYork. “FIFA looks forward to continue to work with the Federation and the host country authorities to ensure preparations for their participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026 next summer.”

