Isaiah George amongst first Islanders training camp cuts

The Islanders made their first round of cuts at training camp following their off day, announcing that 21 players were being sent to their junior clubs or New York’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Nineteen-year-old defenseman Isaiah George, who dazzled during camp, was amongst the most notable cuts as he was loaned back to his junior club, the London Knights, in the Ontario Hockey League. The plan was always for the young blueliner to return to the OHL this season.

“I’ve always known how this works so I’m just here to do my best and put in a good impression,” George told amNewYork earlier this month. “So every time I come back, they have higher expectations for me in terms of where they see me.”

The list of full cuts are as follows:

To OHL

Isaiah George- D

To QMJHL

Justin Gill- F

To Bridgeport AHL

Tristan Lennox- G

Zsombor Garat- D

Blade Jenkins- F

Artem Kulakov- D

Brent Moran- D

Dmytro Timashov- F

Sam Asselin- F

Cole Bardreau- F

Tanner Fritz- F

Jeff Kubiak- F

Seth Helgeson- D

Ashton Calder- F

Joseph Cipollone- F

Riley Piercey- F

Jake Pivonka- F

Trevor Cosgrove- D

Christian Krygier- D

Vincent Sevigny- D

Henrik Tikkanen- G

