Islanders acquire Ondrej Palat, picks from Devils for Max Tsyplakov

Mathieu Darche is going on a bit of a buying spree, as the New York Islanders’ general manager acquired forward Ondrej Palat, a third-round draft pick, and a sixth-rounder from the New Jersey Devils for winger Maxim Tsyplakov on Tuesday night.

With two years left on his contract, which carries a $6 million AAV hit, the Islanders are retaining all of his salary, which is why they received two draft picks.

That third-rounder immediately replaces the one they sent to the New York Rangers on Monday night for veteran defenseman Carson Soucy.

Palat has struggled mightily this season with a disappointing Devils squad, which was a microcosm of his disastrous stint in New Jersey. In 51 games, he had just four goals with six assists. The 34-year-old recorded 82 points in 197 games across his first three seasons with the Devils.

A move to New York provides a reunion with Darche, as the two worked together with the Tampa Bay Lightning, which featured a pair of Stanley Cup titles. Palat was an invaluable middle-six option during his decade-long stint in Tampa, averaging 56 points per 82 games.

Palat projects to be a bottom-six forward in New York and should see time on the penalty kill, but more importantly, it provides a veteran option to bolster the lower parts of the Islanders’ lineup.

After top-six forward Kyle Palmieri’s season-ending injury in November, the ensuing lineup shuffle has forced head coach Patrick Roy to deploy a revolving door on the wings, relying on Tysplakov, Max Shabanov, Kyle MacLean, and Marc Gatcomb.

Tsyplakov was in his second season with the Islanders and had just one goal and one assist in 27 games.

