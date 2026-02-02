Ex-Islanders savior Barry Trotz retiring as Predators GM

Former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is retiring as the general manager of the Nashville Predators after less than three years on the job.

The 63-year-old took over from longtime general manager David Poile in the summer of 2023, a year after he was surprisingly dismissed as Islanders head coach by former president of hockey operations, Lou Lamoriello.

Trotz, who spent 15 years as the first head coach in Predators history, failed to build a winner in Nashville despite spending $100 million in free agency on former Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei.

Instead, the Predators lost 52 games last season and were struggling to stay above .500, with a 25-23-6 record through 54 games.

It is an unceremonious end to a brilliant career that will likely end up in the Hall of Fame. He ranks fifth all-time with 914 victories as a head coach and won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Just weeks later, the Islanders landed him in a franchise-altering move. Despite losing then-captain John Tavares, Trotz helped New York exceed all expectations and make the playoffs in 2019, which included a first-round sweep of the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nassau Coliseum — just the franchise’s second postseason series win since 1993.

He then steered the Islanders to back-to-back Stanley Cup semifinal appearances during the COVID years of 2020 and 2021, falling twice to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six and seven games.

Despite spending just four years behind the New York bench, Trotz is considered the second-greatest coach in franchise history, behind the legendary Al Arbour, who helped orchestrate the Islanders’ dynasty, winning four straight Stanley Cups from 1980-1983.

His 152 wins with the team rank third in franchise history, and his .587 win percentage ranks No. 1.

