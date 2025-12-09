Islanders’ Bo Horvat ready to do whatever it takes to make Canada Olympic team: ‘I’ll fill water bottles’

Dec 2, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

ELMONT, NY — This is not just a statistical record or a hot run of form that New York Islanders star center Bo Horvat can simply keep his nose to the grindstone about and “one day at a time” it until a resolution is reached.

No, the prospect of playing for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina is something entirely different.

“It’s always in the back of my mind,” Horvat told amNewYork on Tuesday. “I want to be there. Plain and simple. Anybody in my position, anyone around here wants to be a part of that. To wear the Canadian flag and represent your country has always been a dream of mine, and if I get that opportunity, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Horvat has currently built the sort of resume that should garner serious consideration from Canada GM Doug Armstrong, who serves as the president of hockey operations for the St. Louis Blues, and head coach Jon Cooper, who holds the same position with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Entering Tuesday night’s action, Horvat’s 17 goals this season rank tied for seventh in the league, which puts him at a career-best pace of 48 goals.

“Bo is playing some great hockey, there’s no doubt about it,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said. “I think he’s burying his chances for sure. He’s got that touch right now. We could look back and say he’s probably had similar stretches of great hockey, but he’s putting it all together. I think he’s playing some of the best hockey I’ve seen him play.”

Like the majority of NHLers, this is Horvat’s first opportunity to represent Canada at the Olympics. The league barred its players from competing in the Winter Games in each of the previous two installments.

He did play for Canada as recently as this past summer at the World Championships, where the natural center was utilized as a left-winger. It was no issue for the 30-year-old, whose versatility and significant lack of ego should be an attractive option for Team Canada’s brass.

This is not just one of the league’s top scorers. This is a regular contributor on the Islanders’ penalty kill and is a top face-off man in the league. His 318 wins in the circle rank third-most in the NHL, while his 57% win rate ranks 13th.

“The kind of player I want to be is a 200-foot player that you can put in any situation, whether it be penalty kill or power play, or throw me on the wing,” he said. “I don’t care. I’ll fill water bottles. I’ll accept any role, and that’s kind of how I am here, too. If I’m not on the scoresheet, I want to be present on the penalty kill or on the forecheck or playing well defensively. I don’t want to be a one-dimensional player, and I think I can utilize that if I were to make the team.”

Take it from someone with experience in building teams. Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said he “definitely” believes that Horvat should be in consideration for Team Canada.

“Bo’s big strength to join these teams is he can play everywhere, up and down the lineup,” Darche continued. “He can play center, he can play wing. He’s top-10 in face-offs, he can play on a penalty kill. A lot of times, people think those Olympic teams are All-Star teams. You want to build a team… Bo can play up and down a lineup, which is a huge asset for him.

