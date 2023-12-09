Islanders complete frenzied 3rd-period comeback, JG Pageau scores OT winner to beat Kings 3-2

Dec 9, 2023; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) skates with the puck past Los Angeles Kings center Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

ELMONT, N.Y. — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored 13 into overtime, slotting a breakaway backhander under Cam Talbot to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

The Islanders overturned a 2-0 third-period deficit to rescue a point thanks to Anders Lee, who scored twice in 7:07 to tie the game with 4:11 in regulation to ultimately force overtime.

Adrian Kempe and Vladislav Gavrikov scored twice 3:28 apart in the second period to create their advantage Kings’, but it wasn’t enough to secure what would have been an NHL record 12th consecutive road victory to start the season.

It was the Islanders’ (12-7-7) first regulation loss in five games dating back to Nov. 28 against the New Jersey Devils — a third-period comeback effort falling short after Anders Lee avoided a New York shutout midway through the frame.

Ilya Sorokin, who made 34 saves, outdueled the out-of-nowhere Vezina Trophy candidate Cam Talbot, who made 27 saves.

The Kings opened the scoring on the power play 5:40 into the second period when Adrian Kempe rifled a one-timer between the left arm of Sorokin and his left post from the right circle.

Los Angeles’ man advantage was created following a fight between Scott Mayfield and Kings defenseman Andreas Englund, who laid a heavy hit on Mathew Barzal as he attempted to leave the Islanders’ zone. Barzal’s linemate, Bo Horvat, initially dropped the gloves to have a go with Englund, but Mayfield jumped in to spare the star center from the scrap.

Mayfield jumping in, though, created the Kings’ power play, which they cashed in on just 28 seconds after the fight.

They doubled their lead 3:28 later when defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov snapped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Sorokin. The Islanders challenged the goal claiming Kings forward Trevor Moore interfered with Sorokin, but the goal stood upon review.

Lee gave the Islanders a lifeline with 11:18 remaining in the game when he cleaned up a rebound off a Mike Reilly shot from the left circle. The play stemmed from a Kings turnover in the neutral zone that allowed Mathew Barzal to enter the Los Angeles zone and drop a pass to the on-rushing Reilly.

With 4:11 to go, he got his second to tie it up, cleaning up another juicy rebound left by Talbot off a Mayfield shot.

Sorokin kept the Islanders alive with a breakaway save on Kempe before the Islanders had a trio of Grade-A chances not fall their way, most notably a Kyle Palmieri wrister that hit the post inside two minutes to go in the third.

