Sorokin sets Islanders’ shutout record, Duclair records hat trick in 9-0 win over Devils

ELMONT, NY — Ilya Sorokin posted his 26th career shutout, passing Chico Resch for the most in franchise history, by stopping all of the New Jersey Devils’ 44 shots in a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

“It’s a good memory to have,” Sorokin said. “But first of all, it’s teamwork. Without my team, I have nothing. So thanks to the guys for their help. They’re a big part of this record.”

It was Sorokin’s first game after missing two weeks due to an injury, and New Jersey’s high volume of shots certainly kept him busy.

“Oh yeah [I was busy],” he said. “At the start of the game, I was a little nervous because I had not played in two weeks… but shot by shot, I started to feel confidence.”

Anthony Duclair recorded his fourth career hat trick and his first since March 5, 2019, with the Ottawa Senators against the Columbus Blue Jackets, posting three straight goals in 23:29 as a part of a five-point night.

“It was huge any time you get on the score sheet to help the boys,” Duclair said. “It’s been a while since I’ve scored a hat trick, so I’m very happy about that for sure.”

A second straight win keeps New York (24-15-4, 52 points) within three points of the Carolina Hurricanes for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand.

Duclair is the second Islander this season to record a natural hat trick (Bo Horvat), making it the first time that the franchise has had two different players record natural hat tricks in the same season since Pierre Turgeon and Derek King in 1993-94.

Mathew Barzal opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game when he one-timed a Ryan Pulock feed from the left circle home for his 11th goal of the season.

Duclair nabbed his first 3:09 later when he kept it himself on a 3-on-1 rush, and snuck a wrister from the left circle past the glove of Devils netminder Jakob Markstrom, who conceded the Islanders’ opening two goals on just three shots.

Eight and a half minutes later, Duclair got his second when he was sprung on a semi-breakaway from a Casey Cizikas clear. From nearly the same spot in the left circle, he sniped a wrister just beneath the crossbar to give the Islanders a three-goal lead.

The hat trick came 3:29 into the second period to put the hosts up 4-0 when a right-circle one-timer from Barzal left Markstrom with no chance.

“He played a really good game,” head coach Patrick Roy said. “I’m happy for him. I know it was hard for him to be out as a scratch the last couple of games, so I’m pretty happy to see the way he bounced back tonight. I always thought he had a great shot, and tonight he showed it.”

Simon Holmstrom made it a five-goal game when he jumped on a spilled puck from Markstrom, circled around the netminder below the goal line, and reached back around the left post to stuff it home for his 10th point in his last 13 games.

Casey Cizikas got in on the act 1:34 into the third when he drove to the net with a defender draped on him and slid the puck under Markstrom’s pads.

Tony DeAngelo notched New York’s seventh with his first goal since Oct. 23, a wrister assisted by Duclair at the 11:28 mark.

But wait, there was more. Cal Ritchie made it eight with a breakaway goal with 1:24 to go, before Duclair assisted Cizikas’ second goal just seconds later.

The fifth point increased Duclair’s line to a plus-6, making him the first Islander since 1983 to have that high a plus-minus.

“Three goals, two assists, plus-six? That’s a pretty solid game,” Roy said.

All the while, Sorokin blended steadiness with the spectacular to keep the Devils off the scoreboard. The 44 saves were the most he has had in a game since he stopped 45 on Oct. 26, 2023, in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

“He’s been really good since he’s been with the Islanders,” Roy said. “To be in that position, you have to have good years. That’s what he’s been doing. Tonight, he was really sharp, moving well, and had a strong game.”

