Islanders find a way again, down Devils late behind Horvat’s winner

NEWARK, NJ — The Islanders looked like a team that was playing its eighth game in 13 nights, and yet, for a second-straight game, they found a way to win when they were not at their best.

Bo Horvat played the hero for the second time in as many games when he snuck a backhander for what proved to be the game-winner under netminder Jake Allen with 3:27 left in regulation to help clinch a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at Prudential Center in their pre-Olympic-break finale. It was Horvat who scored twice in Tuesday’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, including the overtime winner.

The Islanders (32-21-5, 69 points) were outshot 24-14 on the night and were largely kept in it thanks to goaltender Ilya Sorokin (23 saves) and a pair of goal-line saves in the second period by defensemen Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock.

“I don’t know what it is,” head coach Patrick Roy said. “Is it being bold and playing with that swagger and belief that we’re going to find a way to win? I think that’s what it is. We were confident, and right now, there’s a lot of joy. They’re having fun, and I don’t think anyone wanted to leave this building without a win.”

The escape with two points and two straight wins ensures they remain one point behind the Penguins for second place in the Metropolitan Division as they begin a three-week break — Horvat (Canada) and Ondrej Palat (Czechia) are the only players headed to the Winter Games in Milan-Cortina.

“Huge not only standings-wise, but confidence going into the break, knowing we’re in a good spot,” Horvat said. “It’s up to us to keep us there and keep getting wins after the break, too.”

An Allen turnover set up the Islanders’ opening goal at the 6:30 mark of the second period. Marc Gatomb worked the puck to Kyle MacLean, whose shot was kicked away by Allen into the path of Cizikas, who cleaned up the rebound.

It was only the Islanders’ fourth shot of the game.

They finished the second period with just seven, and the Devils tied it up with 1:34 to go in the frame when Nico Hischier’s one-timer from the left circle on a Jesper Bratt feed beat Islanders netminder Ilya Sorokin glove side.

Off a lost face-off, Horvat was able to move the puck forward and, while cutting from the left circle, deked to his backhand around a diving poke-check attempt from Allen before sliding his chance under the netminder’s gear.

“It wasn’t a clean draw win, and I just saw it lying there,” Horvat said. “I tried to battle as hard as I could to get it and saw I had a lane to the net. Allen tried to poke-check, and thankfully, I got around it and slipped it five-hole. Thankfully, it went in.”

Mathew Barzal added an empty-netter with 23.6 seconds to go.

