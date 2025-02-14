Islanders to celebrate Hockey Week Across America at UBS Arena

The New York Islanders, in collaboration with USA Hockey, will host a series of events from Feb. 17-23 celebrating Hockey Week Across America at the Park at UBS Arena.

Designed to grow the game in the community, sessions for all ages and skill levels will be available, including learn-to-play programs, public skates, and a Girls Jamboree.

Hockey Week Across America events at UBS Arena

Monday, Feb. 17: USA Hockey Day (10 a.m. ET-6:30 p.m.)

USA Hockey Day (10 a.m. ET-6:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Feb. 18: Stick Salute Day (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Stick Salute Day (10 a.m.-8 p.m.) Wednesday, Feb. 19: Hockey Is For Everyone Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)

Hockey Is For Everyone Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) Thursday, Feb. 20: Volunteer Appreciation Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)

Volunteer Appreciation Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.) Saturday, Feb. 22: Try Hockey For Free Day (9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)

Try Hockey For Free Day (9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.) Sunday, Feb. 23: Welcome To Hockey Day (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

