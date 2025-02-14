Quantcast
Islanders

Islanders to celebrate Hockey Week Across America at UBS Arena

By Posted on
UBS Arena Islanders
UBS Arena/Dennis DaSilva

The New York Islanders, in collaboration with USA Hockey, will host a series of events from Feb. 17-23 celebrating Hockey Week Across America at the Park at UBS Arena. 

Designed to grow the game in the community, sessions for all ages and skill levels will be available, including learn-to-play programs, public skates, and a Girls Jamboree. 

Hockey Week Across America events at UBS Arena

  • Monday, Feb. 17: USA Hockey Day (10 a.m. ET-6:30 p.m.)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 18: Stick Salute Day (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, Feb. 19: Hockey Is For Everyone Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)
  • Thursday, Feb. 20: Volunteer Appreciation Day (10 a.m.-8:30 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Feb. 22: Try Hockey For Free Day (9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.)
  • Sunday, Feb. 23: Welcome To Hockey Day (8 a.m.-1 p.m.)

To register for an open session, click here

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

