Islanders injury updates: Latest on Brock Nelson, Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, more

Out of the holiday break, the Islanders are dealing with the injury bug more than a Christmas hangover — and the status of numerous forwards remains very much in the air.

After getting hit in the head by an Alexander Romanov clear midway through the second period of Friday’s victory over the Florida Panthers, center Brock Nelson was with the Islanders during their optional morning skate Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Rookie forward Simon Holmstrom, who received a knee-to-knee hit by Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the final seconds of that very same second period, was not with the team Tuesday morning. Fourth-line winger Cal Clutterbuck and top-six forward Kyle Palmieri, placed on injured reserve last week with an upper-body injury, also did not participate in morning skate.

Both were eligible to be activated from IR for Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins.

Clutterbuck’s fourth-linemate Casey Cizikas was back on the ice after missing Friday’s game against Florida. He suffered an injury that was described as day-to-day by head coach Lane Lambert during the second period of Thursday’s loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

This is an updating story.

