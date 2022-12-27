Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders injury updates: Latest on Brock Nelson, Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Islanders Blackhawks Nelson Clutterbuck
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with right wing Cal Clutterbuck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Out of the holiday break, the Islanders are dealing with the injury bug more than a Christmas hangover — and the status of numerous forwards remains very much in the air. 

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, WIN $150!
ANY GAME!CLAIM OFFER

After getting hit in the head by an Alexander Romanov clear midway through the second period of Friday’s victory over the Florida Panthers, center Brock Nelson was with the Islanders during their optional morning skate Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. 

Rookie forward Simon Holmstrom, who received a knee-to-knee hit by Panthers forward Sam Bennett in the final seconds of that very same second period, was not with the team Tuesday morning. Fourth-line winger Cal Clutterbuck and top-six forward Kyle Palmieri, placed on injured reserve last week with an upper-body injury, also did not participate in morning skate. 

Both were eligible to be activated from IR for Tuesday night’s game against the Penguins. 

Clutterbuck’s fourth-linemate Casey Cizikas was back on the ice after missing Friday’s game against Florida. He suffered an injury that was described as day-to-day by head coach Lane Lambert during the second period of Thursday’s loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. 

This is an updating story.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV

CLAIM NOW
NEW PLAYER BONUSBET $5, WIN $150!
ANY GAME!CLAIM OFFER

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC