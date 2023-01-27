Quantcast
Islanders

Islanders injury news: Noah Dobson, Hudson Fasching likely out through All-Star break

Noah Dobson Islanders
Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert said that it was safe to assume that both defenseman Noah Dobson and winger Hudson Fasching will be out through the All-Star break prior to Friday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. 

Both are dealing with lower-body injuries and have not skated with the team. The Islanders break for All-Star festivities following Saturday night’s game at UBS Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dobson last appeared in a game for the Islanders on Dec. 21 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He was considered a game-time decision against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and then considered day-to-day after. 

The 23-year-old blueliner is the Islanders’ top playmaking defenseman and a fixture of their future, posting 10 points and 27 assists (37 points) in 48 games. 

Fasching was placed on injured reserve Monday after picking up a knock during the Islanders’ Dec. 18 game against the Boston Bruins. 

Called up in December during a slew of injuries, Fasching has done well enough to establish regular playing time within the team’s bottom six, recording three goals and two assists in 19 games

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

