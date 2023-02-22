Holmstrom fires winner as Sorokin, Islanders pull out 2-1 win over Jets

Quantcast
ELMONT — The Islanders are starting to make a habit of finding ways to overcome inconsistent efforts to pull out wins in the third period. 

Simon Holmstrom sniped the game-winning goal over the right shoulder of star netminder Connor Hellebuyck with 10:03 in regulation to lift the Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

It’s the third win in four games for New York (30-24-7) in which they entered the third period either tied or trailing — defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins twice in four days to help erase a three-game losing streak.

Ilya Sorokin outdueled Hellebuyck, who was coming off a 50-save effort on Monday night in a win at Madison Square Garden over the Rangers, to earn a hard-fought victory by turning away 24 shots to bail out an Islanders defense that still struggled despite head coach Lane Lambert’s shuffling of the lineup. 

The top pair of Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock were finally split up — the former going with Scott Mayfield and the latter working with Alex Romanov.

Yet Sorokin found himself with a heavy workload from the jump. If not for him, the Islanders would have been trailing by at least two goals in the first period. Kyle Connor hit a post early before the netminder got the slightest of touches on a Blake Wheeler one-timer from point-blank range at the left post. 

With five-and-a-half to go in the period, Sorokin did well to stop another Connor attempt, but he was able to get some help from blueliner Scott Mayfield, who blocked the follow-up attempt on the rebound from Dylan DeMelo. 

The Islanders gave Sorokin a lead to work with when a wrister from Brock Nelson on a 2-on-1 was saved by Hellebuyck but came right to Sebastian Aho for an easy tap-in with 2:25 to go.

A Casey Cizikas trip opened the door for the Jets to find an equalizer on the power play when Nikolaj Ehlers sniped a wrister over the blocker side of Sorokin 4:30 into the second period. It was the lone blemish of a second period in which the Islanders were outshot 11-4 to keep the New York netminder plenty busy.

