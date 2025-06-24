Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Long-time Islanders fan-favorite Matt Martin retiring after 15 NHL seasons

By Posted on
Matt Martin UBS Arena farewell Islanders
Apr 15, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) acknowledges the crowd after the game against the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Matt Martin, one of the most popular Islanders of the last two decades, has retired after 15 NHL seasons, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. He has been named a special assistant to general manager Mathieu Darche.

The 36-year-old left-winger played 13 of his 15 pro seasons with the Islanders, ranking eighth in franchise history with 855 games played, first with 3,484 hits, and sixth with 995 penalty minutes. 

His 3,930 total hits rank second all-time in NHL history.

Alongside Cal Clutterbuck, who officially announced his retirement in April after not playing in 2024-25, and Casey Cizikas, Martin was a part of what was considered the best fourth line in hockey through the latter portions of the 2010s and into the early years of this decade. 

A bruising, relentless forward whose game was predicated on physicality, he was a fan favorite and the epitome of a good soldier, as his intensity remained undimmed regardless of where the inconsistent Islanders were in his journey. After making the playoffs just three times in his first six seasons, he joined the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 2016-17 season, signed by Lou Lamoriello. 

Following a two-year stint, he returned to the Islanders after Lamoriello took over as team president and general manager. 

With Martin back in their ranks, New York made the playoffs five times in the next six years, including two straight Stanley Cup semifinal appearances in 2020 and 2021. His 82 career playoff games are the most by any Islander since 1991.

Matt Martin Capitals handshakes Ovechkin
Apr 15, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) embrace after the game at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The writing had been on the wall that Martin’s Islanders tenure, and potentially his career, was coming to an end. He appeared in just 32 games in 2024-25 under head coach Patrick Roy, but the respect between the two never wavered.

“I haven’t seen a guy be so passionate about the game, loving the game,” Roy said of Martin before what was his final home game on April 16. “I know whatever decision he makes, he’ll remain in the game of hockey. You could tell how much he loves the game. Not playing, he was talking to the players, he had a great attitude about the situation and I’m happy to see him playing. Even the players, they respect him so much, and they have so much love for him.”

He is also highly regarded in almost every corner of the NHL, as seen following his final game at UBS Arena, when the visiting Washington Capitals met Martin at center ice and shook hands with him.

Alongside the standing ovation, a fitting send-off for a franchise hero.

“This is a special place,” Martin said. “I’ve been so proud to wear this jersey and be a part of this team and community.”

For more on Matt Martin and the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

More in Islanders

More from around NYC