Matthew Schaefer already a perfect fit for Islanders: ‘He’s so good’

ELMONT, N.Y. — The UBS Arena crowd erupted Saturday night as Matthew Schaefer scored the first goal of his NHL career — a milestone moment for the Islanders’ 18-year-old rookie defenseman in the team’s 4–2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

It was only Schaefer’s second professional game, but his impact was undeniable. The Islanders’ 2025 first-overall draft pick skated with confidence and poise far beyond his age, logging 26:04 ice time while leading the Islanders with eight shots on goal.

His big moment came early in the third period. During a scramble in front of the Capitals’ net, Schaefer drove hard to the crease and knocked a loose puck past goaltender Logan Thompson to bring the Islanders within one. The play was briefly reviewed for a possible hand pass but ultimately upheld, sending the UBS Arena crowd back into its frenzy as fans began chanting “Matthew Schaefer” across the lower bowl.

“It’s crazy — I love these fans,” Schaefer said after the game, smiling as he reflected on the roar of the building. “Getting your name chanted out there… it feels like home for sure.”

For Schaefer, the goal marked more than just an individual achievement. It was a validation of the team’s faith in their top prospect — and a sign of his readiness to compete at the NHL level.

Head coach Patrick Roy didn’t hesitate to praise his rookie’s performance.

“He’s so good, he was our best player out there tonight,” Roy said. “If I’m a fan, I’ll pay to watch him play. There’s no doubt about that.”

Roy added that Schaefer has earned the coaching staff’s trust through consistent play and maturity.

“He forced me to play him. He forced us to play him. So we’re going to give it to him.”

After the game, Schaefer reflected on how much the Islanders’ fan base motivates him to keep improving. “You want to win for the fans,” he said. “I think we’re all one group — the players in here and the fans are right behind us. Through the ups and downs, they’re always going to be there for us. I wish we got the win, but we’re going to learn.”

While the Islanders couldn’t complete the comeback, the night belonged to their newest star — a poised, confident teenager already earning the admiration of his coach, teammates, and Islanders fans.

The Islanders will look to bounce back when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 1 p.m. at UBS Arena.

